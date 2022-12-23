Jan. 6 committee's final report spells out the investigation's findings - live updates

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report Thursday, presenting a full account of its findings on former President Donald Trump's efforts to maintain power.

The more than 800-page report describes the panel's findings as a result of its 18-month investigation into the Capitol attack, including the basis for the committee's recommendation that the Justice Department prosecute a former president for the first time in U.S. history.

The report puts the blame squarely on the former president.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

Trump reacts to Jan. 6 committee report

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the final report of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, decrying it as a “witch hunt” again.

Rather than respond to the report’s specific findings, Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's over security issues. The post: "The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the 'Peacefully and Patrioticly' words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!"

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The committee’s final report made 17 findings about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, including that Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 results despite knowing he’d lost, sent an angry and armed mob to the Capitol and failed to respond to the violence as it unfolded on television.

Committee recommended Trump be prosecuted at final hearing

The committee voted Monday 9-0 to refer four criminal referrals against Trump to the Justice Department: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and "incite," "assist" or "aid and comfort" an insurrection.

There could be enough evidence for criminal charges against other Trump allies, like attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro, the panel said.

The committee also is recommending the House Ethics Committee investigate four Republican lawmakers – including Kevin McCarthy, the potential next House speaker – for defying the committee's subpoenas.

Jan. 6 committee final report: How we got here

Throughout nine public hearings, the committee made the case that Trump oversaw a "sprawling, multistep conspiracy" to overturn the election and prevent the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.

In October, the House panel took the extraordinary step of formally subpoenaing Trump, kicking off a legal battle with the former president who has denounced the committee's investigation as political.

Though the committee's work has been widely lauded by the left, it has drawn ire from Republicans, who dismissed the panel's work as partisan writ large. With the GOP set to retake the House in January after winning a majority, the committee's end is imminent.

