Jan. 6 cops were 'betrayed on a number of levels': Fraternal Order of Police executive director

Jim Pasco, executive director of the national Fraternal Order of Police, joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the challenges facing law enforcement members and the communities they serve. During the interview, Pasco reflects on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and tells Yahoo News that he believes improper leadership of the Capitol Police was the primary reason officers were inadequately prepared and equipped for the violence that day.

Video Transcript

DANIEL KLAIDMAN: Jim, I wanted to turn to January 6, because as much as that was an assault on the Congress, it was an assault on the police.

JIM PASCO: Yeah.

DANIEL KLAIDMAN: 150 or so police officers injured, some of them really badly injured. A full 21 members of the House of the Republican caucus would not vote to give gold medals to those police officers who sacrificed so much on that day. What's your reaction to that?

JIM PASCO: I was saddened by it. Those officers out there were betrayed on a number of levels. First, they were betrayed on their leadership, by their leadership on that day, because they were sent out there unprepared and unknowing of the level of force. And they weren't prepared in terms of the equipment that they went out with and the strategies that they employed to deal with the overwhelming and totally hostile force that addressed them.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF: When you say that they were betrayed by their leadership, what are you referring to?

JIM PASCO: I'm talking about the leadership within the department on that day, who had better information on what was about to transpire or was likely to transpire than was ever conveyed to the rank and file out there on the line.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF: The Republican narrative on this, at least in the House, is that this is on Pelosi, that she could have and should have instructed that the National Guard be called in and that greater measures be taken to protect the officers. Is there any credibility to that as far as you're concerned?

JIM PASCO: I have a pretty fair knowledge of how the Capitol Police worked and work. And I don't believe that that decision ever got beyond the Capitol Police Board.