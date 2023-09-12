Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Geneva gets probation

Sep. 12—Jordan Siemers, who was arrested in Geneva and pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building in May in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot, was sentenced to one year of probation in federal court on Monday.

Siemers was initially charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, willfully and knowingly uttering loud, threatening or abusive language or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol to impede or disrupt a session, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol in November 2022.

Siemers was accused of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at about 3:08 p.m., then leaving the building nine minutes later.

In January, Siemers was indicted on one count of entering and remaining in a restricting building, one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, one count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

She pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in May, and on Monday was sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, and fined $1,500, according to court records. Siemers will also have to complete 60 hours of community service in the next 10 months.

One of Siemers' co-defendants, Saul Llamas, also pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, was ordered to pay restitution of $500, was fined $2,500, and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service within a year.

An additional co-defendant, Ryan Swoope, has a plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 in federal court.

In addition to facing some of the same charges as Siemers and Llamas, Swoope was charged with more serious offenses, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Swoope has pleaded not guilty in this case.

Swoope was accused of spraying a suspected chemical irritant in the direction of law enforcement officers, according to court documents. Officers were seen on video with watering eyes, coughing, after the spray reached them, according to the court filings.

All three were residents of Perry at the time they were charged.