Jan. 6 defendant expected to plead guilty to single charge after prosecutors forgot to indict him

A Texas man is expected to plead guilty Thursday to assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, potentially avoiding decades in prison after federal prosecutors lost track of the case for months.

Once a person is arrested, the government has 30 days to indict them. But in this case, prosecutors admit they lost track of Lucas Denney after his arrest in December.

Denney was not indicted until 85 days after his arrest once his attorneys moved to have him released from jail in early March. Prosecutors were able to hastily get an indictment on a single charge approved by a grand jury before Denney appeared in court.

Earlier in the week prosecutors admitted to the mistake and moved to have the charges against Denney dropped so they could return to a grand jury for an indictment on all of the original charges.

But Denney’s attorney, William Shipley, caught prosecutors and U.S. District Judge Randy Moss off guard when he dropped the motion to dismiss the charge and instead announced his client intended to plead guilty.

Shipley said he hoped the quick guilty plea for the single charge of assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon would keep the government from obtaining a grand jury indictment on the other charges he was originally arrested for.

“I don’t put it past them to run to the grand jury again to try to once again escape the trap that they’ve built for themselves,” Shipley said.

Denney is accused of grappling with police at the Capitol, swinging a metal pole at an officer, throwing multiple items at police and recruiting others to travel to Washington prepared to fight. U.S. Atty. Jennifer Rozzoni wrote in a filing Monday morning that, other than the seditious conspiracy charges against 11 Oath Keepers, “these are the most serious offenses charges in relation to the attack on the Capitol.”

Though it is not clear that the plea would prevent additional charges, Moss said there could be an argument that adding more charges later would violate Denney’s protections against being tried twice for the same crime, also known as double jeopardy.

Moss said he was concerned Denney was making a hasty decision that could still result in years of jail time and delayed Denney's arraignment until the prosecution and defense could present sentencing recommendations. Denney's attorney's suggested 41 to 51 months in prison. Prosecutors asked for 57 to 71 months.

Federal law also sets a 70-day timeline for a trial to begin once a person is indicted, though a judge can pause that clock if either the prosecution or defense requests it. The clock has been paused in hundreds of Jan. 6 cases as the federal government rushes to process an overwhelming amount of digital evidence into a database.

Most of the more than 775 Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty or are out on bond. But the 65 or so being held in jail pending trial, some for over a year, are increasingly pushing for their trials to begin. Many of the defendants being held without bond are accused of violent assaults on police or conspiring to organize the storming of the Capitol.

The only defendant to complete a jury trial so far, Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenter militia group, was found guilty on all counts last week, including obstruction of an official proceeding and carrying a firearm while being unlawfully on Capitol grounds.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.