Jan. 6 defendants with Polk ties enter pleas of not guilty

This image from the FBI arrest affidavit identifies Olivia Pollock of Lakeland as taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Three current and former local residents have pleaded not guilty on charges connected with the U.S. Capitol attack.

Olivia Pollock of Lakeland, Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland, and Michael Perkins of Plant City all entered not guilty pleas Thursday in a video hearing before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia. All three are charged with felonies relating to their presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Nichols set March 6 for jury selection and a jury trial in Washington, D.C. The three, who have been free on bond since their arrests last year, had originally been scheduled for trial in January.

Nichols scheduled a pre-trial conference for a co-defendant, Joshua Doolin of Polk City, for Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C. Doolin’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 12. Prosecutors recently added a felony charge for Doolin, who had previously been indicted on misdemeanor charges. His lawyer has filed a motion to have the new charge dismissed.

Pollock’s younger brother, Jonathan Pollock, was also indicted last year on charges of assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol. He remains a fugitive.

