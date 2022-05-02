Jan. 6 details emerge as Savannah-area member of Oath Keepers enters plea agreement

A member of the Oath Keepers attends a rally protesting the 2020 elections.

A reckoning is coming for the Oath Keepers, the self-styled paramilitary group at the center of the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

A Savannah-area member of the group, Guyton resident Brian Ulrich, pleaded guilty to felony sedition charges last week. He is the second Oath Keeper to enter a plea agreement and is expected to provide "substantial cooperation" to authorities in testifying against others involved in the planning of the attempted coup d'etat in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Seditious conspiracy carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence, and Ulrich's plea included an estimated sentencing range of 63 to 78 months, or five to seven years.

Ulrich wept during the proceeding as the judge read the terms of the plea.

Nine other Oath Keeper members charged in the attacks have pleaded not guilty and pledged to challenge the government in court.

The details of the Jan. 6 events outlined in Ulrich's plea agreement describe a coordinated effort to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. Evidence includes online messages between members and video from the storming of the Capitol.

Testimony that supports those findings would be all the more damning. An Alabama man involved in the Oath Keepers has also struck a plea deal.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Oath Keepers member Brian Ulrich of Guyton enters plea agreement