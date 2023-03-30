Jan. 6 figurehead Jacob ‘The QAnon Shaman’ released from prison early

Jacob Chansley — better known as the QAnon Shaman — is free from prison.

The right-wing activist will now live in a halfway house in Arizona, which is where he was arrested in January 2021 for his part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The fervent conspiracy theorist was sentenced to 41 months behind bars, but freed 14 months early on Wednesday, reports The Hill. His mother confirmed to ABC News that the 35-year-old is coming home.

“After serving 11 months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law abiding and enriching life,” Chansley’s lawyer said in a statement.

The Bureau of Prisons has not discussed the specifics of Chansley’s early release, but federal prisoners sometimes see sentences shortened for good behavior. The bureau website now indicates Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, will be released from a residential reentry program in late May.

Chansley became the de facto face of the siege on the Capitol, which he entered shirtless, carrying a spear and wearing a horned headdress. In November 2021, the former Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

His sentence was served in an Arizona federal Prison.

The Justice Department charged more than 1,000 right-wing activists with interrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency after former president and 2024 Republican Party frontrunner Donald Trump falsely told them the 2020 election has been somehow rigged.

Chansley’s lawyer told a federal court in 2021 his client “felt like he was betrayed” by Trump and was willing to testify in the 45th president’s second impeachment trial. He wasn’t alone in claiming to have been mislead by Trump, who pardoned none of the Jan. 6 attackers, but did record a song with a choir of convicts that was released earlier this month.

Other Jan. 6 defendants blamed disinformation from Fox News for their delusion.

Conservatives including billionaire Elon Musk called for Chansley’s release earlier this month after Fox host Tucker Carlson showed cherry-picked video of Chansley at the Capitol, seemingly behaving. Capitol police and politicians from both sides of the aisle who were in D.C. that day immediately shot down Carlson’s ongoing misrepresentation of events.

With News Wire Services