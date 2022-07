ABC News

Former President Donald Trump committed crimes related to last year's Capitol riot and should ideally be charged by the Justice Department, House Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger contended on Sunday. "I certainly hope they're moving forward," Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl of the Justice Department's separate investigation into the events around the insurrection. Kinzinger's comments come after the House committee wrapped up its summer hearings, with the final session last week focusing on Trump's inaction for 187 minutes as his supporters ransacked the Capitol.