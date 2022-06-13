Jan 6. hearing: Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt defends​ election night call for Arizona

Appearing at Monday's House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt defended the network's decision to announce that Joe Biden was projected to win in Arizona on election night in 2020. Stirewalt also told committee members, "You're better off to play the Powerball" than for the results to have changed after Biden had been projected the winner nationwide on Nov. 7, 2020.