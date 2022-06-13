Jan. 6 hearing: Former U.S. attorney B.J. Pak debunks Giuliani's 'smoking gun' election fraud allegation
Appearing before the Jan. 6 House select committee Monday, B.J. Pak, who served as U.S. attorney in Georgia in the Trump administration, debunked a cornerstone of Rudy Giuliani's argument that election fraud had occurred in the 2020 presidential election. Pak told members of the committee that he had been asked to investigate the authenticity of footage that appeared to show election workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta mishandling locked ballot boxes, and that upon review of the footage in its entirety by the FBI, no fraud had been committed.