Jan. 6 hearing: Former U.S. attorney B.J. Pak debunks Giuliani's 'smoking gun' election fraud allegation

Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Officials working on Trump's campaign and in his administration said they told Trump that they found no merit in a wide range of allegations that surfaced after his November election defeat, including reports of a "suspicious suitcase" containing fake ballots, a truck transporting ballots to Pennsylvania, computer chips swapped into voting machines and rampant fraudulent voting in Arizona. "I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff he has lost contact with, he's become detached from reality," said William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general and was long known as loyal to the Republican president.