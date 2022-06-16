Jan. 6 hearing: Trump pressured Pence to illegally overturn 2020 election

Reuters Videos

STORY: Twitter and other U.S. tech giants agreed Thursday (June 16) to join an EU plan to tackle online disinformation. More than 30 big firms and other bodies have signed up to a new Code of Practice. Also among the signatories are Facebook-parent Meta, Alphabet-unit Google, and Microsoft. They’ve agreed to do more to tackle deep fakes and fake accounts. Non-compliance could see companies fined as much as 6% of their global turnover. Sanctions could also see firms banned from Europe. The signatories have six months to comply, and will have to present a progress report at the start of next year. EU officials said events including the health crisis and the conflict in Ukraine had accelerated its move to crack down. Critics, including a video streaming industry association, said the code lacked specific measures. But European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said it showed Europe had learned its lessons and was no longer naive about disinformation. Other signatories include Tiktok and Amazon’s e-sports platform, Twitch.