Jan. 6 hearing: Trump pressured Pence to illegally overturn 2020 election
During the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing on Thursday, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., presented a passage from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril,” in which then-President Donald Trump called Mike Pence into the Oval Office to pressure the then vice president into overturning the electoral college vote on Jan. 6, 2021. When Pence refused the request, Trump reportedly said, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this.”