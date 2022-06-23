Watch live: Jan. 6 hearing to examine Trump's pressure on DOJ

The House select committee’s series of public hearings resume Thursday as the panel continues to present its findings stemming from its investigation of the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee says the hearing will focus on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure state his own Department of Justice to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Witnesses scheduled to testify in person before the committee include former acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel, who served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel during the Trump administration.

They are expected to testify about how, during his final weeks in the White House, Trump tried to pressure the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election.

“We’ll look specifically at how the former president was trying to misuse the department to advance his own agenda to stay in power at the end of his term,” a select committee aide said Wednesday.

The hearing is the fifth in a series of public presentations by the bipartisan committee to reveal what it has learned over the last 11 months in its ongoing probe of the attempted insurrection.

