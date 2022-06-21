Jan. 6 hearings resume, COVID vaccines for younger kids, more primaries: 5 things to know Tuesday

House Jan. 6 committee hearing expected to examine Trump pressure on state officials

The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will reconvene Tuesday, with a hearing that will examine the pressure former President Donald Trump and his allies placed on state level officials to overturn the 2020 election results, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who laid out a loose framework for what we might expect. In its two most-recent hearings, the committee described Trump's election disinformation campaign and his team's efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into refusing to certify Joe Biden's win. The next two hearings are at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Thursday, part of a series of eight hearings on the committee's findings. The committee has completed three hearings so far. Here's what happened at each.

COVID-19 vaccines roll out for younger children

After gaining approval from federal health officials last week, COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months become available Tuesday. A federal advisory panel and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on the shots, which also have the support of the American Medical Association, the American Association of Pediatrics and the National Association of Nurse Practitioners. The vaccines are safe and trigger the same immune response that has protected older children and adults, the advisory panel decided Saturday. The actions clear the way for 10 million vaccine doses, which have already been pre-ordered from the federal government, to begin delivery and distribution Tuesday, following Monday's Juneteenth federal holiday.

More primaries, runoffs as 2022 midterms loom

Voters head to the polls in four states and the nation's capital Tuesday for primary and runoff elections. In Virginia, Republican primaries will determine who faces off against Democratic incumbents in three U.S. House races that the GOP is targeting in November's midterms. The successor to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama is likely to be chosen in a runoff between Republicans Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks. And in Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser faces primary challenges from a pair of city council members as she seeks a third term in office. Runoff elections will also take place in Georgia and Arkansas.

Summer begins: 'The longest day' and a solstice

The first day of summer is Tuesday but there's a more precise moment that astronomical summer will begin in the Northern Hemisphere. That's at 5:14 a.m. EDT, which marks the 2022 summer solstice. This is the precise moment when the North Pole tilts closest to the sun, making the sun appear at its highest point in the sky of the year. Some people call it "the longest day," but to be precise, it's the day with the most daylight, because every day has 24 hours. In reality, it's felt like summer across the nation for the past few weeks, and meteorologists consider summer the hottest three months of the year (June, July and August). But the real heat is still to come: On average, there is a one-month lag between the solstice and peak summer temperatures, according to climatologist Brian Brettschneider. That's why July is often the hottest month of the year in many locations.

'Uncomfortable' heat and humidity expected across US

Sweltering, record breaking heat will sweep across much of the U.S. on Tuesday. Cities such as Minneapolis could face triple-digit temperatures and extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service also warned that possible storms could bring damaging winds and large hail, and the heat may also result in some roads buckling. Chicago will welcome summer with a high temperature forecast at 98 degrees, while St. Louis was forecast to reach 99 degrees. Milwaukee was facing 97 degrees and a heat index that could reach 105. Parts of Europe also are facing extreme heat, with Spain being on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires.

