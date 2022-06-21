British documentarian provides Trump, Pence footage to committee - Jan. 6 hearing live updates

WASHINGTON – Next up Tuesday for the House hearings on the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, is the pressure former President Donald Trump applied to state officials to overturn 2020 election results, including Trump’s infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.

British documentarian provides committee more video of Trump, Pence

A British documentarian said Tuesday he provided the House Jan. 6 committee with previously unreleased recordings of exclusive interviews with former President Donald Trump, his children and former Vice President Mike Pence before and after the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021.

Alex Holder said in a tweeted statement he began the project in September 2020 and hadn’t expected the recordings to be subpoenaed. “We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately,” said Holder, who has a deposition with the committee scheduled Thursday.

The recordings are scheduled to be part of a three-part series to be released this summer called, “Unprecedented.”

– Bart Jansen

Donald Trump hits Kevin McCarthy over lack of Trump Republicans on Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump is now attacking House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy over the lack of pro-Trump Republicans in the Jan. 6 committee hearings on the Capitol attack.

"It was a bad decision not to have representation on that committee," Trump told conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root last week. "That was a very, very foolish decision because they try to pretend like they're legit, and only when you get into the inner workings, you say, 'What kind of a thing is this?'"

The committee does have two Republican members – Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger – and they are outspoken critics of Trump.

McCarthy – who is counting on Trump's support to become speaker of the House should Republicans win control of Congress in this year's elections – did propose other Republicans for Jan. 6 committee membership. But current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected GOP firebrands Jim Jordan and Jim Banks because they voted against the electoral vote count that elected President Joe Biden.

- David Jackson

What we learned at earlier hearings

June 9 hearing: Committee members gave an overview of what they called former President Donald Trump's "sophisticated seven-part plan" to overturn the 2020 election. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described suffering a concussion and slipping in blood while battling rioters. British documentarian Nick Quested played video of a meeting between two leaders of far-right rights the night before the attack.

June 13 hearing: The committee outlined how Trump's aides on the campaign and at the White House told him repeatedly he lost the 2020 election. Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the allegations of election fraud "completely bogus and silly" in videotaped testimony. A committee member, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called Trump raising $250 million after the election to fight election fraud "a big rip-off" because most of the money went to a campaign fund unrelated to the legal fight.

Thursday: The hearing focused on Trump's pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors from key states and overturn the election for him. Retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who advised Pence, told the committee there was no constitutional basis for Trump's strategy. "None," Luttig said. Videotaped testimony from a series of Trump aides including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, described a Jan. 6 call between Trump and Pence as "heated" and said the president called his vice president a "wimp."

Trump vs. Pence in 2022 endorsements

Former President Donald Trump supported Republican candidates hoping to knock off Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but both incumbents won.

The campaign became a proxy fight between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who supported the incumbents.

But other Trump candidates, including Jim Marchant, who won the GOP nomination for Nevada secretary of state, have said they wouldn’t have certified 2020 election results that President Joe Biden won.

Who is Shaye Moss?

Wandrea' ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, who will testify at a panel by herself at the Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday, handled voter applications and absentee ballot requests in Fulton County, Georgia, and helped process the vote count on Election Day 2020.

After Trump and his supporters falsely accused Moss of processing fake ballots for Biden, Moss received so many death threats and racist taunts, she changed her appearance and went into hiding, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, which gave her a 2022 "Profile in Courage Award."

Bowers and the committee vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also received the award.

Remember Trump's 'find' votes call to Georgia?

A key event the committee is investigating is the Jan. 2, 2021, call from former President Donald Trump urging Georgia Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for him to beat President Joe Biden in Georgia.

Trump insisted he couldn’t have lost the state, but Raffensperger told him what he was saying “was not true” during the call, which was recorded. Sterling publicly called Trump's claims false.

The committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Trump tried everything in his power to change the election results. "He tried to pressure state legislatures to reverse the results of the election in their states, but they refused," Thompson said.

Trump contends Georgia call was 'perfect'

Former President Donald Trump continued to maintain in a statement Sunday his call to Georgia officials was "appropriate." In a separate statement, he again called the investigation a hoax and a waste of time.

"My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate," Trump said.

Chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks with members of the media after a hearing of the committee, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM117

Why hear from Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers?

Testimony from the Arizona House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, is important because the state was one of seven key states that President Joe Biden won in 2020, but that former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn.

Bowers said he got a call in late November 2020 from Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, urging the lawmaker to submit an alternate set of electors. Bowers refused.

Another Trump lawyer, John Eastman, argued states could submit alternate slates of electors from the ones that were officially certified, so Vice President Mike Pence could reject their Biden electors, according to earlier testimony and court records. Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark drafted a letter to six of the states urging legislative leaders to overturn their official results, according to court records.

"We'll show during the hearing what the president's role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors, how that scheme depended initially on hopes that the legislators would reconvene and bless it," a committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Will Ginni Thomas testify?

The committee asked Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview because of emails she sent Bowers and texts she sent former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to fight the election results.

"We want to know what she knows, what her involvement was in this plot to overturn the election," a committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. told CNN.

Ginni Thomas told the Daily Caller she is eager to testify and "can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Documentarian provides Trump footage to Jan. 6 panel: live updates