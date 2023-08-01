The Jan. 6 insurrection: Almost 3 dozen with NJ ties were charged. Where their cases stand

A sea of faces stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including supporters of then-President Donald Trump, white supremacists and anti-government extremists.

More than two years later — with Trump facing another potential indictment for his alleged role in the insurrection — an ongoing investigation has led to the arrests of more than 1,000 individuals who were allegedly at the Capitol, including more than 350 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

More than 20 of those arrested were from New Jersey.

Their collective purpose was to stop the certification of the presidential election that Joe Biden won two months earlier, at the prompting of Trump, who falsely stated that the 2020 election was stolen. FBI Director Christopher Wray described the large-scale attack on the Capitol as "domestic terrorism." More than 2,000 people entered the building unlawfully, according to various reports.

A report released this summer by Seton Hall University researchers found that of the 716 people prosecuted in the first year after the storming of the Capitol, 25% were armed and 22% had a criminal record.

The following is a list of people from the Garden State area who were prosecuted for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 attack. The list was compiled from federal Department of Justice statements, court documents, various websites and news articles, including NorthJersey.com's own reporting.

Rasha Abual-Ragheb, of Fairfield, is accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6.

Rasha Abual-Ragheb, Fairfield

Abual-Ragheb was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021. According to investigators, she had unlawfully entered the Capitol, where she took pictures of herself. Prosecutors said she showed photos to a law enforcement source who tipped off authorities about her activities that day.

She pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2021. She was sentenced three months later to 36 months of probation with two months of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Thomas Baranyi, Ewing

Baranyi was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021. Prosecutors said he was part of a crowd that attempted to enter the House chambers, which Capitol police had barricaded to protect lawmakers. Federal prosecutors said Baranyi was one of the people who stood next to Ashli Babbitt when she was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she climbed through a broken window of a barricaded door.

Baranyi pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2022. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and a $500 restitution payment. He was released on Oct. 24, 2022.

James Breheny, Little Ferry

Breheny was arrested on May 20, 2021. According to prosecutors, he was seen near the Capitol’s east doors, where attackers forced their way past law enforcement and triggered alarm bells. He also avoided arrest by lying to investigators, saying he did not know he was not allowed in the Capitol, the government said. Breheny was the coordinator of the Bergen County chapter of the white supremacist group the Oath Keepers.

He pleaded guilty on June 6. Sentencing is set for Feb. 23, 2024.

Mick Chan, Newark

Chan was arrested in September 2021. Police said he told an FBI agent that he was in the Capitol on Jan. 6 with two female friends and claimed that he entered the Capitol for "journalistic intent."

He was found guilty in a bench trial in January. He was sentenced in May to three months in prison and an additional 12 months on supervised release after his prison sentence ends. Chan is currently appealing his sentence.

Lawrence Dropkin Jr., Monmouth Junction

Dropkin was arrested on Oct. 1, 2021. According to court documents, confidential sources told FBI agents that Dropkin did a FaceTime call from the Capitol and told his father that he would "likely be spending some time in jail" for his participation in the attack.

He pleaded guilty on July 12, 2022. He was sentenced on Oct. 7 to one month in jail, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution. According to federal prison records, he was released on Dec. 15.

Photo of Scott Fairlamb included in FBI documents.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, Hardyston

Fairlamb was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021. He admitted in court to assaulting a police officer, an attack captured in bystander video and a police bodycam recording, both entered into evidence by prosecutors. Fairlamb, according to a legal complaint, also deleted videos showing himself entering and leaving the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and released in June.

Michael Gianos of Evesham and Rachel Myers of Philadelphia

Gianos and Myers were arrested on Dec. 1, 2021. Giamos was accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol, after investigators found incriminating text messages on the phone of Myers, who also entered the building along with an acquaintance of theirs, Lawrence Stackhouse, authorities said.

Gianos pleaded guilty on April 28 and Myers on Nov. 15. She was sentenced in February to two years of probation. He was sentenced on July 25 to two years of probation.

Juliano Gross, Kearny

Gross was arrested on Jan. 18, 2022. The government complaint against him said he had attended a White House rally by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 with his mother. He then went on his own to the Capitol and illegally entered the building, taking a TikTok video while inside, the Justice Department said.

He pleaded guilty on July 29, 2022. He was sentenced in December to 24 months of probation, 45 days of home confinement, 100 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, Colts Neck

Hale-Cusanelli was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021. According to the complaint against him, Hale-Cusanelli unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol, where he took cellphone videos that captured him making harassing and derogatory statements toward police officers.

He was found guilty on May 27, 2022. He was sentenced in September to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution. He is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2024.

Stephanie Hazelton, Medford

Hazelton was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021. According to a legal filing, she encouraged people storming the Capitol to break through police lines to enter the building.

She pleaded guilty to charges on Oct. 14, 2022, and was sentenced in June to 10 days in prison, 90 days of home detention and two years of supervised release. She was scheduled to surrender to authorities on or after Sept. 1 of this year, according to a court document.

The FBI claims this image shows Elias Irizarry (circled in red) climbing through a window in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Elias Irizarry, formerly of Montclair

A former Montclair High School student, Irizarry was sentenced in March to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay $500 in restitution toward the $2.7 million in damages done to the Capitol building.

In a criminal complaint filed by the FBI last year, Irizarry and another man, Elliot Bishai, were seen in photos and videos in a crowd that overpowered the police and entered the Capitol. Irizarry allegedly spent a half-hour in the building walking down corridors and taking photos next to a statue of Dwight Eisenhower.

Irizarry was a cadet at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of the riot.

Julian Khater, Somerset

Khater was arrested on March 15, 2021. According to prosecutors, he took a can of a chemical spray from the backpack of his friend George Tanios and sprayed it at a group of police officers that included Brian Sicknick. Sicknick died the next day after suffering two strokes, but his death was ruled a result of natural causes.

Khater pleaded guilty to charges on Sept. 1, 2022. He was sentenced in January to 80 months in jail to be served concurrently, 24 months of supervised release concurrently, a $10,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution. He is scheduled to be released on Nov. 18, 2026.

Photographer Mel Cole, a New Jersey resident, photographed the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the federal building.

David Krauss of Sewell, Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown

David Krauss was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022. Krauss, his son Nicholas and Dodge illegally entered the Capitol, where Krauss took photos, according to a criminal complaint.

All three pleaded guilty in April. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Roberto Minuta, formerly of Hackettstown

Minuta was arrested on March 8, 2021. A member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia, Minuta was seen in videos harassing police outside the Capitol building before pushing past them to join attackers inside the building while wearing military-style attire and gear, according to prosecutors.

He was found guilty on Jan. 23. He was sentenced on June 1 to 54 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2027.

Michael Oliveras, Lindenwold

Oliveras was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021. Oliveras, wearing a red Trump hat and hoodie, shouted expletive-filled threats while he carried an American flag attached to a flagpole and illegally entered the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty in January and is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 11.

Marcos Panayiotou, Cinnaminson

Panayiotou was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021. Prosecutors said he entered the Capitol and spent some 40 minutes inside. He also stepped into a window frame and urged others to enter the building, which police had ordered cleared, the government said.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2022. He was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, 36 months of probation, a $1,500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Robert Lee Petrosh, Mays Landing

Petrosh was arrested on May 4, 2021. According to prosecutors, Petrosh took two microphones from a lectern belonging to the office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2022. He was sentenced on March 25, 2022, to 10 days in jail, to be followed by 12 months of supervised release, a $1,000 fine and a restitution payment of $938.

Shawn Price of Rockaway, a vice president of the northern New Jersey chapter of the Proud Boys, told his mother on social media that he "led the storm" in the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

Shawn Price, Rockaway Township

Price was arrested on June 8, 2021. Price, vice president of the North Jersey chapter of the white supremacist gang the Proud Boys, joined a mob of rioters thrusting against a group of police, prosecutors said. Price then rallied several Proud Boys to rush officers when they arrived to aid other police, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2022, and was sentenced in April to a year and one day in prison. He is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024.

Christopher Joseph Quaglin, North Brunswick

Quaglin was arrested on April 7, 2021. He repeatedly assaulted numerous police officers, attacking them with a stolen riot shield and spraying some with a chemical irritant, according to the Justice Department.

He was found guilty of 14 charges on July 10 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.

Donald Smith, Lindenwold

Smith was arrested on July 29, 2021. According to prosecutors, he boasted that he went into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after entering the U.S. Capitol.

His case was dismissed by a federal court on Nov. 3, 2022.

Lawrence Earl Stackhouse, Blackwood

Stackhouse was arrested on March 4, 2021. Stackhouse, prosecutors said, was among the first people to enter the U.S. Capitol and went into the office of then-House Speaker Pelosi. He entered the Capitol with acquaintances Michael Gianos and Rachel Myers, according to the government.

Stackhouse pleaded guilty on Feb. 4, 2022. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail (to be served over two seven-day periods), 90 days of home confinement, 36 months of probation and a $500 restitution payment.

Ezekiel Kurt Stecher, Sewell

Stecher was arrested on March 9, 2021. He entered the exterior of the U.S. Capitol and helped push the crowd that gathered there into a police riot line and into the doors of the building, according to court documents. Stecher also pushed officers attempting to stop the crowd from entering the building, documents said.

He pleaded guilty on June 16. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

Patrick Stedman, Haddonfield

Stedman was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021. He made numerous videos of himself inside and outside the Capitol in which he gave details of his trip to Washington, D.C., and his involvement in the attack, according to prosecutors.

He was found guilty on June 9. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Marissa Suarez of Union Beach and Patricia Todisco of Staten Island

Suarez and Todisco were arrested on Jan. 22, 2021. Suarez and Todisco, according to a legal filing, both entered the Capitol. Suarez also made videos and sent numerous texts after entering the building.

Suarez pleaded guilty on May 2, 2022, and Todisco pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022. Both were sentenced on July 12, 2022, to 36 months of probation, a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution and 60 hours of community service.

Jersey City resident Hector Vargas was of 650 people who took part in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hector Emmanuel Vargas Santos, Jersey City

Vargas Santos was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021. As evidence, prosecutors cited multiple photos and videos he took inside the Capitol on the day it was stormed. He posted the videos and photos on Facebook the next day, authorities said.

Vargas Santos was found guilty on Dec. 12 of four counts and sentenced April 13 to four months in jail on each count, all to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to 12 months of supervised release, a $2,500 fine, $500 in restitution and a special assessment fee of $70. He is scheduled to be released on Oct. 6.

Salvatore Vassallo, Toms River

Vassallo was arrested on Sept. 14, after prosecutors said he entered the Capitol grounds and joined a mob that confronted police officers. He was accused of charging at a Metropolitan Police Department officer who came to assist other police and then grabbing and pushing that officer.

He pleaded guilty on May 11 and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.

Philip Young, Sewell

Young was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021. According to prosecutors, he was one of several people who lifted a metal bicycle rack barricade and pushed it into a group of law enforcement officers. Later, authorities said, he was seen letting the air out of the tire of a U.S. government vehicle.

Young pleaded guilty on Nov. 2. He was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 8 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and a $295 special assessment. He is scheduled to be released on Nov. 1.

