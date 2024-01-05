Jan. 6: Kentucky senator's resolution recognizes citizens 'unconstitutionally' arrested'

FRANKFORT — Most Senate resolutions introduced during the first week of Kentucky's 2024 General Assembly were aimed at honoring political figures and other Bluegrass State icons who made their mark in the commonwealth. Senators, for instance, spoke at length Friday to recognize the life of former legislator and Gov. Julian Carroll.

But one resolution introduced on the fourth day of the session took a different tone – Senate Resolution 50 calls on the Kentucky Senate to "acknowledge the events of January 6, 2021, and recognize the citizens who have been held without due process."

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the events of Jan. 6, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to prevent the U.S. Congress from certifying results of the 2020 election, won by current President Joe Biden, by rioting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

More than 1,200 people have been federally charged over the insurrection attempt, according to the Associated Press, while more than 80 people believed to have been involved in the riot are still wanted. At least 24 people with Kentucky ties were among those arrested, a recent Courier Journal analysis found.

The resolution was put forward Friday by state Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield. The text claims many citizens who assembled that day in the nation's capital city were "wrongfully detained for exercising their constitutional rights" afforded to them by the First Amendment and have since been "unconstitutionally held without the right to due process and the right to a speedy trial by a jury of their peers."

The resolution does not call on the legislature to take action aside from acknowledging the events of Jan. 6 and to "recognize those citizens who have been wrongfully held without due process."

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice over the summer found more than 900 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, including more than 100 accused of entering the grounds with weapons. Additionally, about 350 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky senator's resolution honors January 6 insurrection rioters