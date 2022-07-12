Jan. 6 Latest: Trump, Bannon Spoke Twice on Eve of Capitol Riot

(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection convened its seventh in a series of televised hearings Tuesday, this one focused on the extremists who stormed the US Capitol.

Key Developments:

Trump, Bannon Spoke Twice on Eve of Capitol Riot (3:13 p.m.)

Donald Trump spoke twice the day before the Jan. 6 riot with Steve Bannon, his polarizing former political strategist, committee member Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat said.

She said the committee learned about those calls from White House phone logs, and that “the first conversation they had lasted for 11 minutes.”

It was after that first call, she said, that Bannon declared, “All hell is going to break loose. Tomorrow, it’s all converging.” He added, “All I can say is strap in.”

Murphy said the logs show the two men spoke again that evening, for six minutes.

Cipollone Said Pence Should Receive Medal of Freedom (3:05 p.m.)

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said he thought former Vice President Pence should have been given the Presidential Medal of Freedom for certifying the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think he did a great service for this country,” Cipollone told the committee in recorded testimony.

Cipollone said he thought theories that the vice president could throw away electoral votes were “nutty” and that Pence fulfilled what was required of him by the constitution.

“My view was that the vice president didn’t have the legal authority to do anything except what he did,” Cipollone said.

March to Capitol ‘Not Spontaneous Call to Action’ (2:53 p.m.)

The committee showed an email from Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official, showing Donald Trump wanted a big crowd on Jan. 6 and a march to the Capitol. Committee member Stephanie Murphy said, “the evidence confirms this was not a spontaneous call to action.”

An email from Pierson to rally organizers on Jan. 2 said, “POTUS expectations are to have something intimate at the ellipse, and call on everyone to march to the capitol.” Pierson also said in a separate clip, Trump “likes the crazies.”

The committee also showed a draft tweet from the National Archives stamped, “president has seen” that had Trump announcing his Jan. 6 speech with “massive crowds expected” and “march to the Capitol after. Stop the Steal!!”

Trump Aides Portray Fights Over Fraud Allegations (1:54 p.m.)

Divisions were growing tense by mid-December 2020 between election-fraud conspiracy pushers advising then-President Donald Trump and his official legal advisers, including Cipollone, according to depositions the committee released.

On Dec, 16, a special order was drafted that would allow the Defense Department to seize voting machines. Trump also raised the idea of naming Sidney Powell as special counsel over that process.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said Powell told the president these steps were necessary because of evidence of foreign interference.

Two days later, a profanity-laced Oval Office meeting occurred, pitting Powell, Trump’s personal lawyer, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn against White House advisers Eric Herschmann and, at times, White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Arguments broke out over suggested strategies to seize voting machines and other moves, but Trump heard again from his official legal advisers that there was no evidence to support fraud claims.

“The answer is what is it?” Cipollone said of such evidence, in a video clip of his testimony about what he asked, adding, “At some point you have to put up or shut up.”

Cipollone Testified that he Disagreed With Election Fraud Allegations (1:39 p.m.)

Cipollone said he agreed with then-Attorney General William Barr’s Dec. 1 announcement that there wasn’t election fraud sufficient to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

“I supported that conclusion,” Cipollone said in testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

Barr’s announcement, which was made in a news interview, prompted Trump to throw his lunch plate against a wall when he heard it, according to previous findings released by the panel.

Cipollone Told Trump to Concede in December 2020 (1:30 p.m.)

Cipollone told the committee he believed that Trump should have publicly admitted that he lost the election to Joe Biden and told the president to do so in December 2020, according to a videotaped excerpt of his testimony shown by the panel.

“Did I believe that he should concede the election at that point in time? Yes I did,” Cipollone said in his Friday testimony, portions of which were aired publicly for the first time during Tuesday’s hearing.

Cipollone said he agreed that there wasn’t evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election.

Cheney Says Trump Isn’t an ‘Impressionable Child’ (1:12 p.m.)

Former President Donald Trump and his defenders are trying to use a new strategy to say the former president was misled in the aftermath of the election because the committee has succeeded in defeating their other argument, Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said at the start of the hearing.

“President Trump is a 76 year old man. He is not an impressionable child,” Cheney said.

Witness Pleaded Guilty After Bragging of Assault on Social Media (1 p.m.)

Among the witnesses expected today is a man who was arrested after bragging on social media of breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stephen Ayres of Ohio ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, which can carry a year in prison.

An affidavit filed in his case notes that the FBI reviewed a Facebook video of Ayers and two others describing their experiences inside the Capitol. His self-promotion led to his arrest.

“Mainstream media, social media, Democrat party, FISA courts, Chief Justice John Roberts, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, etc....all have committed TREASON against a sitting U.S. president! !! All are now put on notice by ‘We The People!’” the affidavit quotes him as saying in the video.

A second witness Tuesday will be a former national media director for the far-right militant group Oath Keepers. Jason Van Tatenhove is expected to give a historical perspective of the group, its patterns, motivations and practices, although he had severed his ties to the group years ago.

Polls Show Hearings Impacting Trump Support (1 p.m.)

Revelations from the hearings already may be having an impact on Republican voters. Some 44% of Republicans said Trump lied about the 2020 election results in a Politico/Morning Consult poll taken July 8-10, up 7 percentage points from a survey conducted by the same pollster two weeks earlier.

Still, only 31% of Republicans say Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 attack, according to the poll, released Tuesday.

Nearly half of Republicans say they would prefer a presidential candidate other than Trump for the 2024 election, according to a New York Times/Siena poll also released Tuesday. In a hypothetical contest with five potential GOP rivals, 49% of Republican primary voters said they would support Trump versus 46% who chose one of the others. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged as the top alternative, with 25% support.

