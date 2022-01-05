Jan. 6: Lawmakers reflect on the deadly attack one year later

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Congress appeared in jeopardy on Tuesday, as a centrist Democratic senator said he had little interest in a strategy that would allow the party to bypass Republican opposition. Senator Joe Manchin told reporters that it was his "preference" to line up Republican support for a rule change that would allow Democrats to pass a voting rights bill on a party-line vote. "For us to go it alone, no matter what side does it, it just ends up coming back at you pretty hard," Manchin told reporters.