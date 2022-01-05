Jan. 6: Lawmakers reflect on the deadly attack one year later
One year after the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers weigh in on the safety of the Capitol and the nation.
Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) on Tuesday night floated smaller changes to the Senate rules that would stop short of the filibuster reforms being pushed for by many of his Democratic colleagues.Manchin, coming out of a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats involved in the negotiations, didn't pledge to vote for any specific rules reforms but appeared open to smaller changes."I think the filibuster needs to...
A top Republican is signaling his party isn't necessarily opposed to joining with Democrats to clarify an existing federal law to reduce the potential for election subversion.Driving the news: While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's "some interest" among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Chuck Schumer announced Monday that the chamber would debate eliminating the filibuster if Republicans refuse to join Democrats in passing sweeping voting legislation.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voiced skepticism on Tuesday over a Democratic push to change the filibuster along party lines, warning that his "preference" is for any rules changes to be bipartisan. "Being open to a rules change that would create a nuclear option, it's very, very difficult. It's a heavy lift," Manchin told reporters when asked about using the "nuclear option," in which Democrats would change the 60-vote legislative filibuster on...
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe future of America’s 245-year experiment in free government will be decided by two forces: energy and inertia.Across the country, Republicans at every level of politics are more energized than they’ve been in years. But while the right is juggling the demands of killing Roe v. Wade, gerrymandering congressional districts, and burying voting rights, Democrats are stuck in the mud.In 2020, Democrats achieved the rare feat of ousting an
Accountable.US, a nonpartisan watchdog, named 30 companies and groups to have donated to the 147 Republican members of the so-called Sedition Caucus.
Manchin is at odds with most Senate Democrats when it comes to changing the filibuster rules.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said proposed Senate rules changes to allow easier passage of voting legislation would be "a heavy lift."
Chuck Schumer may force Sen. Mark Kelly to take an actual position on the filibuster. That could hurt the Arizona Democrat's chances in 2022.
The bill would give the state, local governments, survivors and victims' families the power to pursue legal action against gun manufacturers.
Outspoken conservative Lauren Boebert takes swipes at Democrats and "so called Republicans" as she makes a bid for reelection in Colorado.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) formally resigned from Congress on Monday, as the California Republican departs to run former President Trump's new media and technology company.Nunes's resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor during a pro forma session on Monday. It is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today."The honorable, the speaker, House of Representatives, madam, I write to inform you that I have notified California Gov. Gavin...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Congress appeared in jeopardy on Tuesday, as a centrist Democratic senator said he had little interest in a strategy that would allow the party to bypass Republican opposition. Senator Joe Manchin told reporters that it was his "preference" to line up Republican support for a rule change that would allow Democrats to pass a voting rights bill on a party-line vote. "For us to go it alone, no matter what side does it, it just ends up coming back at you pretty hard," Manchin told reporters.
The majority of voters still support provisions like the expanded child tax credit, but Manchin has yet to revisit negotiations with Biden this year.
The move comes after the U.S. Department of the Treasury placed a deadline for state, local and tribal governments to obligate CARES Act funds.
The Senate majority leader delivered an ultimatum as Democrats push to pass a bill to defend voting rights in the face of adamant GOP opposition.
Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick stepped down from his post to consider joining the Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund announced Monday.Why it matters: The race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term, is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country and could determine control of the Senate.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Tuesday ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Department of Justice's efforts to prosecute people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6."I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak and I think there should be a lot more of the organizers of Jan. 6 that should be arrested by now," Gallego told "CNN Newsroom."Since the riot at the Capitol nearly a year ago, 710 individuals in nearly all 50 states have...
The bill in the Indiana Senate would prohibit businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees or customers.
The House's January 6th Committee is considering rare prime-time hearings to help build a maximum audience for testimony about what happened during the Capitol riot, one year ago tomorrow.Why it matters: The committee sees its eyewitnesses as building a "case" to combat doubts raised by former President Trump and his Republican allies.