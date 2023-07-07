Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’

CNN’s Abby Phillip got into a tense exchange on Thursday with an attorney who has represented many defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot over the extent of the violence on the day.

Phillip questioned John Pierce, who is representing Jan. 6 defendant Kenneth Thomas among others, about Thomas’s request that a judge denied for him to be allowed to go to a festival in Missouri this weekend in honor of the day.

Thomas was convicted on seven of the 12 charges he faced over his conduct during the attack on the Capitol, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disruptive and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

He is currently awaiting sentence.

Pierce argued that the festival is not “celebrating” violence and the day of the attack was a “complex event” with people engaging in various types of conduct. He noted that Thomas was found not guilty of charges like engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds.

Pierce said Thomas is a minister and wanted to go to the festival to pray with the community, and they respect the judge’s decision to deny it.

Phillip asked if Thomas was remorseful, and Pierce said he wishes “certain things” happened differently. He said Thomas came to express his voice and keep people safe from excessive treatment by officers.

Phillip cut him off, arguing that “there’s no question” that violence happened during the insurrection and officers were assaulted and that Thomas “pushed back” against officers who were performing their job responsibilities.

Pierce argued violence occurred “on both sides” and some officers were not doing their jobs properly.

“John, a mob was attacking the Capitol. They were trying to break into the chamber. Some of them were armed. Many of them assaulted police officers to the point of permanent, long-term injury,” Phillip responded.

Pierce claimed the “vast majority” of people at the Capitol were peaceful.

“I know this stuff better than you, with all due respect. Way better. The vast majority of individuals who were on the Capitol grounds were there and they were peaceful,” he said.

