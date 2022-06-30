Jan. 6 live updates: Cheney backs Hutchinson, 'absolutely confident in her credibility'

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, put her full support behind the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson a day after her stunning testimony in front of the panel.

While some supporters of former President Donald Trump are trying to discredit Hutchinson, Cheney on Wednesday called her testimony an "unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and of patriotism in the face of real pressure."

Separately, the Wyoming Republican described Trump as a "domestic threat" and warned Republicans they stand at "the edge of an abyss" and "we must pull back."

"We have to choose, because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," Cheney said during an address at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Her speech came just hours after the Jan. 6 committee wasted no time after Tuesday's stunning hearing in getting out another subpoena.

The panel subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, White House attorney under former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday. It marks the committee's 101st subpoena.

Cheney: 'Absolutely confident' in ex-White House aide's testimony

Rep. Liz Cheney said in an interview with ABC News, broadcast Thursday on "Good Morning America," that she is confident in the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson as former President Donald Trump and those around him try to discredit her.

“I think that what Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and of patriotism in the face of real pressure,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s top Republican, told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “I am absolutely confident in her credibility. I’m confident in her testimony. The committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege.”

Hutchinson told the committee on Tuesday that White House officials, including Trump, knew about the potential for violence on Jan. 6 and moved forward anyway with a rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol. She also recounted a story she was told by a Secret Service official about Trump attempting to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle that was taking him back to the White House over his orders to take him to the Capitol.

Cheney said the committee has spoken to Bobby Engel, the former head of Trump’s detail, and Anthony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, but welcomed additional testimony under oath. The Secret Service said Wednesday that the two men were prepared to testify.

Cassidy Hutchinson, top former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies at the House Jan. 6 committee on June 28, 2022.

She also said she looks forward to the testimony of Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, for whom the committee has issued a subpoena.

“I think this is an instance where the presidency, the American people, where we’ve been through something we’ve never been through before and the very real and significant chance that there was behavior under way about which Mr. Cipollone expressed significant legal concerns and I think he has an obligation to testify,” she said.

Trump's White House counsel Cipollone called to testify

The Jan. 6 committee's subpoena of former White House attorney Pat Cipollone came just one day after the committee heard groundbreaking testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson revealed, among other things, that Cipollone was concerned that Trump would be exposed to a number of criminal charges for inciting a riot on the Capitol.

"The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's chair and vice chair, said in a statement.

