Jan. 6 MAGA activist, accused on Fox News of being a fed rat, arrested by FBI

A MAGA radical accused on Fox News of being a covert federal agent at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested by the FBI.

Donald Trump supporter “Rally Runner” — whose real name is Daniel Donnelly Jr. — was taken into custody Wednesday in St. Louis, Mo., and faces federal charges including interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, court records state.

His arrest comes 31 months after right-wing extremists overpowered police and stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump — who falsely claimed he won the 2020 election. Trump himself was indicted Tuesday in connection to his efforts to remain in power after being voted out of office.

An attorney representing other Jan. 6 defendants accused Donnelly of “clearly” being a government “provocateur,” who disguised himself as a MAGA fanatic to make it appear as though Trump loyalists were raging maniacs.

However, according to NBC News, Donnelly is both an avid Trump supporter and a fan of former Fox News fabulist Tucker Carlson, who hosted the attorney making those allegations against Donnelly. He has since expressed disappointment in the way he was portrayed.

“For years I believed Tucker was a responsible reporter focused on stopping ‘Fake News’ just to be hit with this story,” the face-painting defendant said.

Fox News parted ways with Carlson in April after paying $787.5 million to a voting technology company the cable channel falsely maligned with allegations of electoral impropriety.

The 54-year-old pundit has repeatedly pushed baseless conspiracy theories misrepresenting the events of Jan. 6.

Former Trump-enthusiast Ray Epps filed a lawsuit against Fox News last month after Carlson alleged he was a federal provocateur involved in the sacking of the Capitol by right-wing radicals. Epps claims those rumors forced him from his home and into hiding.

Carlson admitted in a 2021 interview he lies when “really cornered or something,” but said he tries not to lie on television. He now makes Twitter videos.