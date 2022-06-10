Jan. 6 Organizer Has Meltdown as House Committee Lays Out Its Case

Zachary Petrizzo
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Ali Alexander
    American right-wing activist
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Anna Moneymaker/Getty
Anna Moneymaker/Getty

As the Jan. 6 committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot presented its case to the American people on Thursday evening, Jan. 6 organizer and “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander had a meltdown on Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform.

“Edited audio!” he wrote. “Have you ever seen a video with more fake edits and SPLICES? This video is a spoof! Audio is completely edited.”

“J6 Committee, you won’t be getting an Oscar for this! Hoax!” Alexander continued as he sent out a dozen frenzied posts about the testimony.

“This is SO overly scripted. All teleprompter. No authenticity. This ain’t convincing anyone!”

‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer in Hiding After Denying Blame for Riot

In another message posted to Truth Social, Alexander, who spoke to the Jan. 6 committee for more than eight hours back in December, wrote: “WE. DID. NOTHING. WRONG.”

Ali Alexander in a House office building during his Jan 6 closed-door deposition.
Anna Moneymaker

Alexander didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Following the committee’s testimony, the twice-impeached former president likewise attacked what he billed as the “Unselect Committee,” refusing to “play any of the many positive witnesses and statements.”

“Our Country is in such trouble,” he concluded on Thursday night.

Jan 6. Rally Organizer’s Wild 2 A.M. Sermon: Acid, Yoda, and a Congressional Subpoena

On Friday morning, Trump was still livid over the committee’s presentation of new evidence surrounding the Capitol riot. He blasted out eight more messages on his platform, railing against the proceedings.

“A one-sided, totally partisan, POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump exclaimed.

Colbert Reacts Live to Jan. 6 Hearing: Ivanka ‘Finally Screwed’ Trump

He then doubled down on his support for the riot, writing: “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

