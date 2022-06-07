  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jan. 6 Panel Has Evidence Of A 'Lot More Than Incitement' Against Trump: Jamie Raskin

Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Donald Trump and the White House were “at the center” of events triggering last year’s violent Capitol insurrection, and the House Jan. 6 select committee has uncovered evidence against the former president “about a lot more than incitement,” panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on Monday.

The panel will be “laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on January 6th” at upcoming televised hearings beginning Thursday, the lawmaker vowed in an interview with Washington Post Live.

Raskin emphasized that Trump was already impeached for inciting the violence of Jan. 6 last year, but the required two-thirds of the then-Republican-dominated Senate did not vote to convict him. Nevertheless, “commanding majorities found that he had, in fact, incited this insurrection,” Raskin noted.

“But the select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here,” he stresses in the video clip below.

Raskin spoke to the Post the same day four leaders of the Trump-supporting Proud Boys were charged with felony seditious conspiracy for their roles in the planning and execution of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Sunday, legendary Watergate journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward also linked Trump to sedition, calling him the “first seditious president in our history.”

Raskin told the Post that the Jan. 6 committee “has found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity.”

“The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don’t almost knock over the U.S. government by accident,” he says in the clip below.

Raskin said the committee hearings are “going to tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”

This is an extraordinary and unprecedented event in our history,” he added. “You really have to go back to the Civil War to understand anything like it.”

Any resulting charges against Trump for his role in the events of Jan. 6 will be up to the Department of Justice, Raskin noted. But he pointed out that in litigation concerning Trump ally and “coup memo” attorney John Eastman, federal U.S. District Judge David Carter “stated in a decision that it was ‘more likely than not’ Trump committed federal offenses” in his attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Following the committee’s lengthy investigation involving some 1,000 witnesses and the examination of 125,000 documents, “we think that there is overwhelming evidence of this plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in coordination with a violent assault on our body,” Raskin noted.

“We’re going to lay it all out there, but the prosecutors are going to have to sort it out with respect to individual defendants ... I have confidence in the ability of the Department of Justice to do their job.”

Read and listen to Raskin’s full interview here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spotlight on Trump supporters' assault on U.S. Capitol as Jan. 6 hearings begin

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress's probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat enters a new phase this week with hearings meant to refocus attention on the violence and those who planned it. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the day, with five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the next two years. "This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election," Representative Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic members of the nine-member committee, said in a recent interview.

  • Democrats Urge Republicans On Gun Legislation: 'Put Up Or Shut Up'

    Sens. Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker rallied with young people at the Capitol, telling Congress: “Don’t look away.”

  • Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence on former President Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.” The comment from Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, referenced Trump’s second impeachment in January 2021, when the House…

  • Proud Boys leader Tarrio charged with sedition for role in U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The former leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four associates were charged with seditious conspiracy on Monday for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters. Federal prosecutors accused the five men of plotting the attack in advance and encouraging other Trump supporters to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden. Thousands of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol that day after a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims that his loss was result of widespread fraud, an allegation repeatedly rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.

  • 5 things to watch when Biden, Harris attend the Summit of the Americas

    The Summit of the Americas begins Monday in Los Angeles, the first gathering of leaders from North, Central and South America in nine years. President Biden and Vice President Harris will both attend the week’s events, but the White House has offered few details about the agenda or even who will be invited in the…

  • Trump condemns indictment of Peter Navarro, complains about ‘lowlifes of ANTIFA & BLM’

    Navarro was indicted for contempt of Congress on Friday

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is preparing to present its case to the American people, launching a series of primetime televised hearings beginning Thursday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.

  • Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes lands AFSCME Council 32 endorsement

    Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.

  • Why immigration and the border are taking a backseat in Tuesday's primary races

    Immigration takes a back seat in Tuesday's primary elections to the economy and a Republican embrace of the "great replacement" conspiracy theory.

  • Ukrainian military attempting to regain full control of Severodonetsk, says military administration head

    The Ukrainian military is trying to regain full control of the town of Severodonetsk, Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the town's civil and military administration, said on Ukrainian national television on June 4.

  • Jags listed as best fit for free agent safety Landon Collins

    ESPN's Matt Bowen feels the Jags are the best fit for one of the league's best remaining free-agents in Landon Collins.

  • Federal judge throws out Louisiana's congressional map with one Black district; state to appeal

    U.S. Judge Shelly Dick said Louisiana's new congressional map is unconstitutional because it didn't add a second majority Black district.

  • Trump’s bid to cling to power ‘beyond Nixon’s imagination’, Watergate duo say

    Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein write in new book foreword that bid to overturn election made Trump ‘our first seditious president’

  • Titans’ QB situation ranked in bottom half of NFL

    The Titans' QB situation was ranked in the bottom half of the NFL by Bleacher Report.

  • Why Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Already Feel Married

    In an exclusive interview with E! News at Wango Tango, Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin shared their thoughts on starting a family.

  • Amid a horrific killing at a church, Nigeria’s president ponders his successor

    Gunmen went into a Catholic church in Owo, a town in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, during a Pentecost day Mass on June 5 and killed at least 50 people, according to reports and the lowest fatality estimate from lawmakers and eyewitnesses. Buhari wants to pick his successor and has plainly told governors of the 22 (of Nigeria’s 36) states where APC reigns to back his choice. The fast forward from a mass killing to a party convention is a picture of Nigeria in the last seven years; a country that trudges on from one tragedy to another, politicians jostling for power in the belief that there will always be a country to govern and resources to exploit.

  • Fighting rages in fierce battle for Ukraine's east

    Street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops raged in the battle for the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow's forces pushed to conquer Ukraine's eastern Donbas, seeking a decisive win more than 100 days into the invasion. Which side had the upper hand was unclear, with "the situation changing from hour to hour," Oleksandr Stryuk, head of administration in Sievierodonetsk, said on television. The city has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas - comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces - as the Kremlin's invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president rages at ‘unpolitical thugs’ on Truth Social as Navarro indicted over Jan 6

    Mr Trump has not officially announced his bid to join the 2024 race

  • Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

    When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from common policy changes — migration, climate change and galloping inflation — and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador topping a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

    The former top leader of the Proud Boys and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riot.