Jan. 6 panel hires former House Republican to senior staff

A video of the Jan. 6 insurrection is displayed during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior staff member, bringing on the one-term Virginia lawmaker as GOP leaders have criticized the panel as too partisan.

The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced Riggleman's hiring Friday evening, saying Riggleman has a “deep background in national security and intelligence matters.” Riggleman served in military intelligence and worked at the National Security Agency before he was elected to the House in 2018. He was defeated by Republican Rep. Bob Good in 2020.

The committee is investigating the insurrection by former President Donald Trump's supporters, who beat police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. The House voted to form the committee in June and has held one hearing with police officers who were injured and verbally attacked that day.

Riggleman's hiring comes after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy decided not to appoint any members to the panel and called it a “sham.” He had originally tapped five Republicans to serve on the committee but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them, prompting McCarthy to withdraw his members completely.

Pelosi later appointed two Republicans who have been critical of Trump, his role in the insurrection and his lies about widespread election fraud — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney recommended Riggleman, also a Trump critic, for the job on the panel.

The committee also announced the appointment of Joe Maher, a principal deputy general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security. Maher will also serve as a senior staff member on detail from the Homeland department, where he has served for more than a decade.

In the statement, Thompson said Riggleman and Maher “understand how close our democracy was to catastrophe on January 6th and I commend their commitment to help ensure we never see a repeat of that day.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi honors Jan. 6 police officers as 'martyrs of democracy'

    At a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing House select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The speaker honored the law enforcement officers who died as a result of the riot, calling them "martyrs of democracy."

  • Jan. 6 select panel takes over House probe of Trump DOJ

    The Oversight Committee's chair said in a statement that "we look forward to the Select Committee fully exposing the former president’s unconstitutional attacks on our democracy."

  • Richard Trumka Has Died. Few Could Match His Clout in Labor Politics

    From his seventh-floor office, Richard Trumka could look out the window and down at the White House just across Lafayette Park. The AFL-CIO chief often made the quick walk across the manicured square and up to the iron security gate on Pennsylvania Avenue. Most of the Secret Service officers there knew him, and Trumka certainly knew his way past them and up the driveway to the West Wing.

  • Former GOP lawmaker joins Jan. 6 House committee staff

    Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman will join the staff serving the House select committee in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Friday.Why it matters: The former Air Force intelligence officer is the third Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has brought on to the select panel, which Republican lawmakers have attacked as partisan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) ar

  • Rep. Conor Lamb enters Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania

    Lamb, an ally of President Joe Biden, joins a race that is shaping up as another clash between the establishment and progressive left.

  • Biden administration supports employers requiring vaccinations: Labor Secretary

    U.S. Secretary&nbsp;of&nbsp;Labor&nbsp;Marty Walsh joins Yahoo Finance’s chief political correspondent Jessica Smith to discuss July’s jobs report and how the administration is looking at possible headwinds including the Delta variant, the impact of the upcoming expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits, and his stance on employers requiring vaccinations as more people return to the office.

  • Why Daniel Jones is ready to make a big jump in year three | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why many within the Giants organization see significant progress in Daniel Jones heading into his third NFL season and feel he is ready to make a big jump leading the Giants offense.

  • Controversy Surrounding Aduhelm's Approval Leads Researchers to Rethink Long Standing Hypothesis Driving Alzheimer's Research

    Image Provided By Unsplash In a controversial move this past June, the FDA approved Aduhelm™ as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The controversy stems from the questionable efficacy and potential side effects of the new drug but the debate it has sparked could reshape how we treat Alzheimer’s disease going forward. Here’s what the controversy is about and how it could change standards for treating neurodegenerative disease for the better. Why Aduhelm’s Approval is so Controversial The develo

  • Fears of Political Violence Spark a New Campaign Expense

    Newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) racked up more than $344,531 in security costs. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg/GettyThe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol changed plenty about U.S. politics, but one smaller consequence was the Federal Election Commission ruling that members of Congress could now spend campaign money on a new item: bodyguards.While the vast majority of lawmakers haven’t yet taken the FEC up on its offer, more than two dozen did. All told, security costs have already

  • How Well You Sleep Matters More Than How Much You Sleep—Here's How to Boost Your Sleep Quality

    Learn why it's key to clock quality Zzzs.

  • Singaporean man, 63, dies of COVID-19; 4 such fatalities in 5 days

    A 63-year-old Singaporean man died of COVID-19 on Thursday (5 August), the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • House committee turns key Trump DOJ official questioning over to Jan. 6 panel, sidelining GOP

    The House Oversight Committee canceled scheduled questioning of two key Justice Department officials about former President Donald Trump’s final days in office, sending them to the Democratic-controlled select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • California GOP Gubernatorial Front-Runner Larry Elder Promotes Anti-Vax Doctor

    The conservative radio talk show host, who is leading the field of challengers in the California recall election, urged fans to listen to a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic.

  • Olympics-Soccer-Rapinoe and Lloyd fire U.S. to bronze medal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday. The Americans, World Cup winners in 2019, had gone into the Tokyo Games as heavy favourites for gold but after some underwhelming displays were beaten by Canada in the semi-finals. For spells against the Australians, seeking their first medal in the sport, the old swagger of the U.S. team was back with two of their veterans, in what could well be their final appearance in a major tournament, offering a reminder of their quality.

  • Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

    A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are charged with attacking police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines spelled out in the plea agreements.

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b

  • Pelosi: Officers who died after defending Capitol on Jan. 6 are 'martyrs of democracy'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday paid tribute to the police officers who died after protecting the U.S. Capitol from violent insurrectionists on Jan. 6, calling them “heroes” and “martyrs of democracy.”

  • Colorado mudslide closes major interstate highway

    The governor of Colorado has issued a disaster declaration due to mudslides that have closed a vital transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast. (Aug. 6)

  • Mary Trump Reveals Her Uncle’s Callous Comment That ‘Sent A Chill Down My Spine’

    It was a family saying that always showed "a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair," said Donald Trump's niece.