Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK, JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump's allies in contempt as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit.

Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee's work by directing former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions in the probe while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. But lawmakers on the House committee say they will not back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump's supporters that left dozens of police officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

“The former president’s clear objective is to stop the Select Committee from getting to the facts about January 6th and his lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our probe," said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s vice chairwoman, in a joint statement late Monday.

They added: “It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to get answers about an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election.”

Trump’s lawsuit, filed after Biden decided to waive his right to block the document release over executive privilege concerns, claims that the panel’s August request was overly broad and a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition,” according to papers filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit was expected, as Trump has repeatedly made clear that he will challenge the investigation of the violent attack by a mob of his supporters. But Trump’s challenge went beyond the initial 125 pages of records that Biden recently cleared for release to the committee. The suit, which names the committee as well as the National Archives, seeks to invalidate the entirety of the congressional request, calling it overly broad, unduly burdensome and a challenge to separation of powers. It requests a court injunction to bar the archivist from producing the documents.

The Biden administration, in clearing the documents for release, said the violent siege of the Capitol more than nine months ago was such an extraordinary circumstance that it merited waiving the privilege that usually protects White House communications.

The legal challenge came a day before the panel is scheduled to vote to recommend that Bannon be held in criminal contempt of Congress for his defiance of the committee’s demands for documents and testimony. In a resolution released Monday, and scheduled to be voted out of the panel on Tuesday, the committee asserts that the former Trump aide and podcast host has no legal standing to rebuff the committee — even as Trump’s lawyer has argued that Bannon should not disclose information because it is protected by the privilege of the former president's office.

Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump ahead of the attack, the committee said, and Trump has not asserted any such executive privilege claims to the panel itself.

“Mr. Bannon appears to have played a multi-faceted role in the events of January 6th, and the American people are entitled to hear his first-hand testimony regarding his actions,” the committee wrote in the resolution.

The resolution lists many ways in which Bannon was involved in the leadup to the insurrection, including reports that he encouraged Trump to focus on Jan. 6, the day Congress certified the presidential vote, and his comments on Jan. 5 that “all hell is going to break loose" the next day.

Once the committee votes on the Bannon contempt measure, it will go to the full House for a vote and then on to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to prosecute.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the White House also worked to undercut Bannon's argument. Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su wrote that the president's decision on the documents applied to Bannon, too, and “at this point we are not aware of any basis for your client’s refusal to appear for a deposition.”

“President Biden’s determination that an assertion of privilege is not justified with respect to these subjects applies to your client’s deposition testimony and to any documents your client may possess concerning either subject,” Su wrote to Bannon's lawyer.

Bannon’s attorney said he had not yet seen the letter and could not comment on it. While Bannon has said he needs a court order before complying with his subpoena, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former White House and Pentagon aide Kashyap Patel have been negotiating with the committee. It is unclear whether a fourth former White House aide, Dan Scavino, will comply.

The committee has also subpoenaed more than a dozen people who helped plan Trump rallies ahead of the siege, and some of them have already said they would turn over documents and give testimony.

The committee has demanded a broad range of executive branch papers related to intelligence gathered before the attack, security preparations during and before the siege, the pro-Trump rallies held that day and Trump’s false claims that he won the election, among other matters.

___

Associated Press Writers Zeke Miller, Nomaan Merchant and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump sues to block House committee from receiving Jan. 6 documents

    Trump sues to block House committee from receiving Jan. 6 documents

  • Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee's August request was “almost limitless in scope,” and sought many records that weren't connected to the siege. Trump’s lawsuit was expected, as he had said he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, has defied a subpoena.

  • Jan. 6 panel releases contempt report on Steve Bannon

    The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution on Monday night that seeks to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena.Why it matters: The report is the first of several steps that need to be taken to hold the former Trump administration chief strategist in contempt of Congress after he failed to show up for a deposition before the panel last Thursday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • North Korea's military fires another ballistic missile into sea, hours after U.S. pledge

    North Korea's military fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Why it matters: Pyongyang's latest in a series of recent missile launches happened hours after U.S. officials emphasized their commitment to restart negotiations on North Korea's nuclear weapons program, which have stalled since talks broke down during the Trump administration, AP notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • CSX, Union Pacific Eye Buy Points With Earnings On Tap

    Investors will focus on what railroad stocks Union Pacific and CSX have to say about supply chains in the U.S., amid signs of stress.

  • Why the ‘inflationistas’ likely will get it wrong over the long run, says this fixed-income investor

    The 10-year Treasury yield's recent sharp climb to about 1.6% is likely the second of two 'twin peaks' for the benchmark rate this year, says Michael Collins, senior portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income.

  • In one of his last interviews, Colin Powell spoke frankly about U.S. foreign policy

    In one of his last interviews, Colin Powell spoke frankly about U.S. foreign policy

  • Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown

    Former President Donald Trump was questioned Monday in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security team roughed them up in the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. Trump testified under oath behind closed doors at Trump Tower in New York City for several hours, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said. Video of the deposition will be played for a jury if the case goes to trial.

  • Chicago police memo warns officers they could be fired for defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The city’s vaccine mandate for police officers was set to take effect on Saturday but has not yet. The president of the city’s police union has urged officers to refuse the order.

  • New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey

    The requirement that went in effect today means all state workers, as well as employees at all colleges, universities and schools - public or private - must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing.

  • Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged 2015 Trump Tower assault

    Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference.

  • Ex-Defense Secretary Gates: U.S. "seems to be coming unhinged"

    "Extreme polarization" in the U.S. is the "greatest threat" to the country's democracy, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday.Why it matters: The Republican, who served eight presidents, including stints as CIA director, and later as defense secretary for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, added that the "greatest threat is found within the two square miles that encompass the White House and the Capitol Building."Get market news wo

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co

  • Carlyle, Milken push for diversity in asset management industry

    Kara Helander, Carlyle Managing Director and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the push for diversity in asset management and Carlyle’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

  • Fox News Medical Expert Calls Out People Like John Roberts Who Questioned Vaccines After Colin Powell’s Death

    Network anchor Roberts on Monday deleted a tweet suggesting Powell's death "raises new concerns" about vaccines

  • Republicans plan roundtable to attack 'welfare expansion' in spending bill

    House Republicans, who unanimously oppose a plan by Democrats to jam through a massive social welfare package, will launch their own campaign next week condemning the legislation as “welfare expansion.”

  • Chargers HC Brandon Staley discusses trade deadline

    Chargers HC Brandon Staley is not ruling out a potential trade.

  • Chips and ships: supply woes hit Philips outlook

    Health technology firm Philips has cut its outlook for the coming months. But it's not down to any lack of demand. Instead, Chief Executive Frans van Houten has a simple explanation. It's chips and ships, he says. The global shortage of semiconductors has left Philips unable to keep up with demand. Orders for its products actually rose 17% over the July-to-September quarter. But chip supplies couldn't keep pace. And the Dutch firm thinks the problem will drag on into the second half of next year. Then there are congested ports. They've left Philips products stuck on ships waiting to unload. Overall, the supply chain problems are expected to knock around $232 million off sales in the final quarter of this year. Though the company does expect growth to return next year. Philips shares were down around 3% by early afternoon on Monday (October 18).

  • Natural Gas: Price Falls But Fundamentals Remain Bullish

    The bullish supply/demand fundamentals are likely to spur natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like SBOW, RRC, GDP, CRK, EQT and CNX.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag