Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal prosecution

Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever," as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as "one of the darkest days in American history." In an interview with The Associated Press shortly before the committee released its recommendations, Hogan said he believes the former president should be held accountable, after he “inflamed kind of a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.” “I’m not a lawyer and don’t know what kind of legal accountability he should have, but I thought it was one of the darkest days in American history," Hogan said, adding that the president bore some responsibility for what happened.