Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal prosecution

The Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice." (Dec. 19)

