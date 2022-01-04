Jan. 6 panel releases Hannity texts, asks for cooperation





The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said Tuesday it had a series of text messages from Sean Hannity suggesting the Fox News host was aware of plans to contest President Biden's electoral victory and asked him to voluntarily cooperate with their probe.

The letter to Hannity reviews five communications sent by the conservative commentator among dozens in the committee's possession, including previously unreleased texts they argue show he "had advance knowledge regarding President Trump's and his legal team's planning for January 6th."

On Dec. 31, Hannity appeared to express concern over losing support from the White House legal counsel while relaying his advice to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"We can't lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen," Hannity wrote that night.

The panel also questioned Hannity about "a stream of texts" he sent and received on Jan. 5, the night before the riot.

"You wrote: 'Im very worried about the next 48 hours.' With the counting of the electoral votes scheduled for January 6th at 1 p.m., why were you concerned about the next 48 hours?" the committee asked in its letter.

The Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity. Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity and the former President, Mark Meadows, and others in the days surrounding Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/wXtOGSsneg - January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 4, 2022

