Trump Pulled Into Focus of Jan. 6 Hearing as Trigger for Attack

(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection blamed then-President Donald Trump and his persistent denial of his election loss for triggering the deadly attack, drawing on video testimony from White House aides, text messages, photos and other material.

Trump’s attempt to challenge the election in courts “was only the beginning of what became a sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the Presidential election,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement .

“January 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here,” Thompson said.

The panel opened a series of hearings with a prime-time session aired live by most major US television networks featuring a multimedia presentation that seeks to explain the origins of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault and assign blame to those the panel deems most responsible, all the way up to the former president.

The Cannon Caucus Room was filled with reporters, committee staffers, and many of the lawmakers who were trapped Jan. 6 in the House chamber as the rioters breached the Capitol. A huge viewing screen hung over committee’s seats on the rostrum.

The hearings are to include behind-the-scenes accounts of Trump’s actions during the storming of the Capitol and focus new attention on an assault that altered global perceptions of US democracy ahead of midterm congressional election in which polls show Republicans have the advantage. It will also add new detail to a historical record Trump will have to confront if he runs for re-election in 2024.

In a clip from a videotaped deposition the committee showed, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr said he chose to leave the administration because Americans “can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power unsupported by specific evidence that there was fraud in the election.”

Republican Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, said more than half a dozen former White House staff, all of whom were in the West Wing on the day of the attack, offered a portrait of Trump in their testimony as “really angry” at advisers who urged him to call off rioters.

The select committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has pledged to connect the dots between the former president’s alleged involvement in attempts to undo the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, and the attack on the Capitol by rioters that went on for 187 minutes before Trump urged them to go home.

At least some panel members say they hope the evidence will increase pressure on the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump or his allies.

House Republican leaders earlier Thursday blasted the committee as partisan and promised their own report on the riot, focused on inadequacies in security preparations for the Jan. 6 congressional session to certify the Electoral College vote and slowness in the law enforcement response to the violence.

Trump slammed the investigation in a statement saying “Jan. 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Republicans have furiously opposed the investigation. They blocked a bipartisan commission and then withdrew from the House panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks--Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. Pelosi said some Democrats asserted the two Trump allies would hurt the probe’s integrity. Pelosi chose the panel’s two Republicans, Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger.

The House panel is trying to build interest in its findings among a public that is more focused on daily struggles with soaring gasoline and grocery prices, supply-chain problems, continuing covid outbreaks and rising crime.

“Our democracy remains in danger,” Thompson said. “The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over. There are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great.”

Thursday’s opening will feature live testimony from a Capitol police officer injured in the melee and a documentary filmmaker who was with the far-right Proud Boys group as they breached the building. Some of the group’s leaders have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

Snippets of video testimony from Trump family members and several senior White House officials will be aired during Thursday night’s hearing, aides said. Committee officials said the excerpts from their recorded depositions are among previously unseen material the panel has gathered that provide new details on the lead-up to the attack, and the attack itself.

Although the officials didn’t divulge names, those known to have sat for videoed questioning include Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence and aides to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

The Justice Department faces a high bar and legal hurdles when it comes to bringing criminal charges against Trump or anyone involved in the Jan. 6 attack and efforts to overturn the election results.

To date, the department has charged about 850 individuals for crimes associated with the Jan. 6 attack, most of whom face misdemeanors for their actions at the Capitol, such as trespassing. About 80 individuals -- or less than 10%-- have been sentenced to prison time.

Trump hasn’t been charged with any crimes, and as a former president enjoys special protections, such as the ability to withhold information based on claims of executive privilege.

