Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. Clark, who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, ending a deposition after around 90 minutes on Friday, Nov. 5. (Yuri Gripas/Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt, seeking criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time after holding former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt last month.

The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition Nov. 5 but told lawmakers that he would not answer questions based partly on Trump’s legal efforts to block the committee’s investigation.

The vote will come as the panel is also considering contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s top aide the day that hundreds of his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Meadows was subpoenaed in September but has not yet sat for an interview with the committee.

The panel has vowed to aggressively seek charges against any witness who doesn’t comply as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, and the Justice Department has signaled it is willing to pursue those charges, indicting Bannon earlier this month on two federal counts of criminal contempt. Attorney General Merrick Garland said then that Bannon’s indictment reflects the department’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law after Bannon outright defied the committee and refused to cooperate.

Clark’s case could be more complicated since he did appear for his deposition and, unlike Bannon, was a Trump administration official on Jan. 6. Trump has sued to block the committee’s work and has attempted to assert executive privilege over documents and interviews, arguing that his conversations and actions at the time should be shielded from public view.

A report issued by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee detailed how Clark championed Trump’s efforts to undo the election results and clashed as a result with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting at which Trump ruminated about elevating Clark to attorney general. He did not do so after several aides threatened to resign.

In a somewhat similar case, the Justice Department in 2015 declined to prosecute former IRS official Lois Lerner on contempt of Congress charges after Lerner delivered an opening statement at a hearing but then repeatedly declined to answer questions from lawmakers, citing her Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate herself.

This time, though, the Justice Department is considering the charges against a former administration official, not a current official. With little precedent to go on, it's unclear what the department will do.

Clark is one of more than 40 people the committee has subpoenaed so far. The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, wrote in Clark’s subpoena that the committee’s probe “has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power” and his efforts “risked involving the Department of Justice in actions that lacked evidentiary foundation and threatened to subvert the rule of law.”

After Clark refused to answer questions, Thompson said it was “astounding that someone who so recently held a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution would now hide behind vague claims of privilege by a former President, refuse to answer questions about an attack on our democracy, and continue an assault on the rule of law."

Despite Trump’s false claims about a stolen election — the primary motivation for the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory — the results were confirmed by state officials and upheld by the courts. Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the results.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol attack: Schiff says Mark Meadows contempt decision imminent

    House panel investigating Trump supporters’ deadly riotFormer White House chief of staff has not co-operatedInterview: historian Joanne Freeman on congressional violence Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is likely to decide this week whether to charge Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, with criminal contempt of Congress, a key panel me

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 panel decision on charges for Meadows could come this week

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Trump could make a decision this week on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. "I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness and maybe others," Schiff, who sits on the panel,...

  • Biden to meet with CEOs on supply chain amid new COVID threat

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden planned to meet with chief executives of major retailers and other companies on Monday to discuss how to move goods to shelves as the U.S. holiday shopping season begins in the shadow of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Biden, who is wrestling with U.S. inflation that recently hit a 31-year high, has taken measures to try to break supply chain logjams including unclogging ports and expanding trucker hours. Biden planned to host at the White House the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket, Etsy, Mattel and Kroger, the White House said.

  • Record number of U.S. firms change tack on political spending after Jan. 6 attack

    The number of S&P 500 companies that have either stopped political giving or plan to disclose it hit a record in 2021 after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and recent social justice protests, according to a study viewed by Reuters. According to the study from the Center for Political Accountability, U.S. companies see new risks in political giving in light of the country's hyper-partisan environment, leading corporations to either halt contributions or disclose them. "Unrest and angry political conflict have defined the past two years," according to the study, which cited as examples the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the two-time impeachment of former President Donald Trump and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Is Weighing Bringing More Contempt Charges Against Trump Allies

    The new contempt findings could come after Steve Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress after he ignored a congressional subpoena.View Entire Post ›

  • How far-right extremist groups face exposure from army of hacktivists

    Data leaks and breaches by so-called ‘ethical hackers’ – often assisted by poor security practices – have exposed inner workings of groups and the nature of the movement as a whole Members of Oath Keepers attend a rally at Freedom Plaza on 5 January 2021, in Washington, in support of Donald Trump. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Throughout 2021, websites associated with far-right extremist groups and extremist-friendly platforms and hosts have suffered from data leaks and breaches that have expo

  • Wabash Township Trustee Teising asks for state police internal documents for her defense

    Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising asks for state police notes, correspondence and inter-departmental communications as part of her defense.

  • Indian farmers celebrate after farm law repeal

    "This day is representative of the martyrdom of those men who lost their lives on the roads during the movement," said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni from Singhu border, one of the key protest sites.The legislation the farmers object to, introduced in September last year, deregulates the sector, allowing farmers to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.Small farmers say the changes make them vulnerable to competition from big business, and that they could eventually lose price support for staples such as wheat and rice.The laws were aimed at empowering small farmers, but the government failed to convince some farmers who have been opposing the new laws, Modi had said.The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the upper house of parliament later on Monday (November 29).

  • What new Florida football coach Billy Napier said about Ragin' Cajun title game, bowl plan

    New Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier fully intends to coach the Ragin' Cajuns against App State in the Sun Belt championship game.

  • Cuba tightens restrictions on eight African countries over Omicron concerns

    The World Health Organization said on Monday that the Omicron variant carried a "very high" risk of infection surges. Countries have been imposing fresh travel restrictions in recent days in response to the discovery of the variant. Travelers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, and Mozambique will be allowed to enter Cuba, the country's health ministry said, but will be required to comply with multiple precautionary measures, including proof of vaccination, three PCR tests and a seven-day quarantine.

  • Editorial: Please Supreme Court, do not take abortion rights away from any women, anywhere

    The Supreme Court is hearing a case asking it to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but it should reject it and continue to protect access to abortion.

  • Mayor John Cooper to announce deal to bring NASCAR back to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

    Mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway have agreed in principle to a deal that could bring a NASCAR Cup race to the Fairgrounds Speedway in 2022

  • Restless progressives eye 2024

    Progressives are starting to discuss how to handle 2024.President Biden's disjointed fall season has inspired some on the left to think creatively about what the next presidential election could look like with a more liberal top of the ticket.While campaign season is still nearly three years out and Biden is the unequivocal leader of the party, some progressives are already quietly predicting that if the administration's poll numbers don't...

  • Dutch police arrest couple attempting to flee quarantine for Spain

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch military police said on Sunday they had arrested a married couple who left a hotel where they were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and were attempting to flee the country. Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported that the couple, a Spanish man and Portuguese woman, were trying to fly to Spain. Dozens of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa on Friday are being kept in quarantine at a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

  • Analysis: Trial to focus on Maxwell, not Epstein

    A jury has been selected in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide. Sarah Klein, a legal analyst says the trial will not focus on Epstein's alleged crimes, but Maxwell's. (Nov 29)

  • For veterans: Disabled, retired vets' checks will rise 5.9% in 2022 to meet inflation

    Cost of living increases are coming for veterans who receive disability or retirement checks.

  • Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

    Dutch health authorities said on Sunday that 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands among passengers that were on two flights from South Africa that arrived on Friday. They were among 61 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 on the two flights, which carried about 600 people. "In our (virus) sequencing investigation, which is still ongoing, we have so far found 13 cases of the Omicron variant among the positive (passenger COVID-19) tests," the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

  • Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

    Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday.

  • Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January

    Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. "Our diplomats are being expelled...A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on January 30... We are facing a serious staff shortage," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the Soloviev Live Youtube channel aired late on Saturday. Russia has previously said that over 100 of its diplomats with families had been forced to leave the United States since 2016 when the relationship between the two countries worsened.

  • Daring smugglers ferry millions of dollars of illegal, unregulated meat into China each year via Hong Kong's waterways, and the government can't seem to stop them

    The Hong Kong authorities are playing catch-up with gangs who, under the cover of darkness, transport tonnes of frozen meat into the Chinese mainland via speedboat.