Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'

1.1k
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.

The 814-page report released Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses — ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves — detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

The insurrection gravely threatened democracy and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” the nine-member panel concluded.

In a foreword to the report, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy and to give our vote only to those dutiful in their defense of our Constitution.”

The report’s eight chapters of findings tell the story largely as the panel’s hearings did this summer — describing the many facets of the remarkable plan that Trump and his advisers devised to try and void President Joe Biden’s victory. The lawmakers describe his pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to game the system or break the law.

Trump's repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud resonated with his supporters, the committee said, and were amplified on social media, building on the distrust of government he had fostered for his four years in office. And he did little to stop them when they resorted to violence and stormed the Capitol.

The massive, damning report comes as Trump is running again for the presidency and also facing multiple federal investigations, including probes of his role in the insurrection and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate. This week is particularly fraught for him, as a House committee is expected to release his tax returns after he has fought for years to keep them private. And Trump has been blamed by Republicans for a worse-than-expected showing in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since he won the 2016 election.

It is also a final act for House Democrats who are ceding power to Republicans in less than two weeks, and have spent much of their four years in power investigating Trump. Democrats impeached Trump twice, the second time a week after the insurrection. He was acquitted by the Senate both times. Other Democratic-led probes investigated his finances, his businesses, his foreign ties and his family.

On Monday, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans officially passed their investigation to the Justice Department, recommending the department investigate the former president on four crimes, including aiding an insurrection. While the criminal referrals have no legal standing, they are a final statement from the committee after its extensive, year-and-a-half-long probe.

Trump has tried to discredit the report, slamming members of the committee as “thugs and scoundrels” as he has continued to falsely dispute his 2020 loss.

In response to the panel’s criminal referrals, Trump said: “These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me.”

The committee has also begun to release hundreds of transcripts of its interviews. On Thursday, the panel released transcripts of two closed-door interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified in person at one of the televised hearings over the summer and described in vivid detail Trump’s efforts to influence the election results and indifference toward the violence as it occurred.

In the two interviews, both conducted after her July appearance at the hearing, she described how many of Trump’s allies, including her lawyer, pressured her not to say too much in her committee interviews.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Capitol insurrection at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin, Nomaan Merchant and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Charlbi Dean's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Her Sudden Death at 32

    A New York City coroner confirms to PEOPLE that the actress died due to a complication following a common surgery that she had 10 years before her death

  • Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

    Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.

  • Former federal appeals court judge: Trump could be sentenced to prison

    J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative attorney, thinks the crimes Trump may have committed in trying to overturn the election would require any judge to give him prison time.

  • Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

    Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation.

  • Biden: Looking back at 2022, I feel more confident about America than ever

    As 2022 comes to a close, President Biden reflects on the state of the U.S. economy in an op-ed for Yahoo News.

  • Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

    New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power. The documents made public Wednesday evening included interviews with state party leader Michael McDonald and Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid in February.

  • High number of mosquitoes found with mutation that resists insecticides

    The insecticides that target disease-spreading mosquitoes are running into nature's ultimate defense mechanism: evolution. Scientists reported Wednesday that mosquitoes in Cambodia and Vietnam increasingly carry a mutation that makes them resistant to a commonly deployed insecticide. The report, in the journal Science Advances, tells the story of Aedes aegypti, a vector for dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika and other diseases. The researchers found that in Cambodia and Vietnam, 78 percent

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer reinstated after MLB suspension reduced from 324 to 194 games

    The Dodgers right-hander had been suspended over allegations of sexual assault from multiple women.

  • A dangerous side of America's digital divide: Who receives emergency alerts

    Martha Matlock was checking on a cake in her Keithville, La., home last Tuesday afternoon when the strong, loud whoosh of a storm reverberated across her roof, rattling her mobile home. She jerked up, terrified, and quickly thought about her tenants on the next street over - a mother and son. She sprinted to her landline to call them, knowing her cellphone would be useless - because it always is where she lives. "I couldn't get her. It just kept ringing and ringing," Matlock said of her tenant,

  • Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies

    The ball fluttered in the air and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped. Franco Harris never did. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back kept right on going, the instincts that carried him through his life both on and off the field during his Hall of Fame career taking over, shifting the perception of a moribund franchise and a reeling region in the process.

  • George Santos breaks silence amid mounting allegations he misrepresented his résumé

    The GOP congressman-elect broke his silence Thursday, three days after the New York Times published a bombshell investigation suggesting that he fabricated key parts of his résumé during the campaign.

  • Trump will challenge NY sex abuse law in writer's defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump plans to argue that a New York law allowing a writer to sue the former U.S. president over claims that he raped her decades ago is unconstitutional, according to a court filing. Lawyers for Trump said in a filing made on Monday in Manhattan federal court that they would move to dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by E. Jean Carroll in part on grounds that the law spurred by the #MeToo movement is invalid. Trump has denied Carroll's claim that he raped her in a dressing room in a Bergdorf Goodman department store 27 years ago.

  • Jeff Garlin Cast in ‘Never Have I Ever‘ Season 4, His First Role After ’The Goldbergs’ Misconduct Allegations

    Jeff Garlin has been cast in Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever,” the Netflix comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling. The role will be his first since exiting ABC’s “The Goldbergs” after an HR investigation into misconduct allegations against him. News of his departure from “The Goldbergs” came in December 2021, shortly after the […]

  • 8 teenage girls charged with murder in deadly stabbing attack on 59-year-old man in Canada

    Eight teenage girls have been charged with murder in Canada in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man in what police described as a "swarming" attack.

  • Franco Harris will live on forever

    With a single catch, Franco Harris cemented his legacy in the NFL.

  • Senate passes $1.7T spending bill, including Ukraine aid, getting one step closer to averting shutdown

    The Senate on Thursday reached a last-minute deal on a sprawling $1.7 trillion package to keep the government funded through the next fiscal year -- and send more aid to Ukraine -- while getting one step closer to averting a shutdown just before Christmas. The chamber voted 68-29 to pass the omnibus spending bill after speeding through votes on 17 amendments. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a news conference after the vote, said it took "a lot of hard work, a lot of compromise, but we funded the government with an aggressive investment in American families, American workers, American national defense."

  • Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’

    "In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.

  • Pelosi takes swipe at Trump in her final press conference as speaker

    In her final press conference as a leader in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took one last jab at former President Donald Trump while reflecting on her legacy.

  • ByteDance fired four employees who accessed US journalists' TikTok data

    ByteDance says it has fired four employees who accessed the data of several TikTok users located in the US, including several journalists. According to The New York Times, an internal investigation found that the employees were trying to locate the sources of leaks to reporters. Two of the employees were in the US and two were in China, where ByteDance is based.

  • Tempted to joke about global warming amid the freezing cold? Here's what experts say about that.

    Cold, wintry weather might make global warming seem like less of a threat or something to joke about. Here's what experts say about that.