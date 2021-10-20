Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Trump ally in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. (Oct. 19)
The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.
The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death
Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.
Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag
David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f
A top official from the Obama-era Justice Department cited multiple weaknesses with former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and the National Archives.
Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.
A deputy attorney general recommended on June 7 that the lieutenant governor’s office release task force records “as soon as possible.”
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.
The long-stalled Democratic spending package is suddenly on a fast track.
Trying to use a commission to kill calls for court packing is from a different age, when causes died from time and talk. This is the age of rage.
Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.
The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy.
Former president also faults "Fake News Media" for coverage of Powell's death: "Hope that happens to me someday"
An Illinois Democrat has been criticized after dismissing West Virginia’s economy as “irrelevant" to his party's key climate policy in the social spending package.
Florida’s COVID-19 response has been described as reckless, dangerous, and anti-science.
Buttigieg was "mostly offline" for four weeks after the arrival of his twins in mid-August, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said.
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he has "no regrets" about voting against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters' application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, sent letters asking Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman and the former director of the state's Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week.
A top health appointee of President Joe Biden is slated to become the first transgender four-star admiral, the administration said Tuesday.