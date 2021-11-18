Jan. 6 plea deal offered to Trinity man

Nov. 17—Federal prosecutors and the lawyer for a Trinity man facing charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol hope to have a plea deal in place by the anniversary of the riot, according to a court document.

A federal judge agreed this week to postpone a hearing for Bradley Stuart Bennett of Trinity and Elizabeth Rose Williams of Texas, who was identified at the time of her arrest as Bennett's girlfriend, until Jan. 6, 2022, at the request of both prosecutors and the attorneys for the two. Both have been offered plea deals, the court filing said.

"The United States and Ms. Williams have finalized their discussions and are in the process of formalizing their agreement in writing and exchanging the formal paperwork," but Bennett's attorney wants more time to review the plea terms with Bennett, the filing said.

Bennett's attorney is Al Watkins of St. Louis, who also represents Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman" seen in numerous photos and videos parading through the Capitol in a horned fur hat with his face painted. Chansley pleaded guilty in September to a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.