Jan 6 police officers cry in hearing as committee shows video of violence

Some of the Capitol police officers present on the day of the January 6 Capitol attack could be seen crying and emotional as the committee showed a shocking compilation of bodycam footage and documentary video on Thursday during the first primetime hearing into the attack on Congress.

In the video, set up by committee chair Bennie Thompson, members of US Capitol Police are heard desperately calling for reinforcements as they are viciously attacked by a massive mob of Trump supporters who are seen smashing windows, striking officers, and wrestling with metal barricades.

“This is now effectively a riot,” one officer is heard saying over radio.

“Fall back! Fall back!” another beleaguered officer is heard yelling desperately as his position is overrun.

Many attendees in the room appeared uncomfortable watching the footage, which at many points showed scenes of intense violence, both towards police and the Capitol itself.

Some were seen fidgeting, looking down, or growing close to tears; afterwards, some members and other attendees were overheard thanking or seen shaking the hands or hugging Capitol Police officers who were at the hearing.

A number of offices around the Capitol complex were also hosting temporary signs in support of Capitol Police and its officers.

The video’s effectiveness was clear. Analysts, journalists and others on Twitter reacted immediately to the stunning violence that was being shown for the first time.

“I’ve seen lots of video of Jan. 6. I was in the Capitol -- my workplace for more than a decade -- on Jan. 6. This video compilation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman.

“Okay, this video is big. This video is going to matter. This video is going to have impact,” added pollster Frank Luntz.

Perhaps the most revealing comment about the video came from Mick Mulvaney, a Republican and Donald Trump’s former acting chief of staff who is currently an analyst for CBS News.

“That video was stunning...and more powerful than anything Bennie or Liz said,” said Mr Mulvaney, referring to committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney.