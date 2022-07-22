Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Merrick Garland
    American judge and 86th United States Attorney General
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — This isn't the end of the Capitol riot story.

The House committee investigating the deadly events of a fateful, chilly January day — now a year and a half in the past — has wrapped up its hot summer series of televised hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

But the Jan. 6 committee is preparing for more hearings in September, and investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. New details will be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. Other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

A look at what lies ahead:

THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT:

In keeping with department protocol, federal prosecutors haven't said anything publicly about scrutiny of Trump himself.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday that “we do not do our investigations in public." But he left no doubt about the scope of the probe, calling it “the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.”

He also said “no person is above the law” and vowed to hold wrongdoers “at any level" accountable as signs point to an investigation that is intensifying rather than winding down.

Officials have so far arrested more than 855 people in connection with the riot, and the work to identify those who broke into the building continues. Yet the investigation goes far beyond that, as prosecutors in recent weeks have made clear their interest in broader efforts by Trump allies to undo the election results.

Last month, the FBI opened a new front of investigative activity by seizing records from a group of Republicans who served as fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden. Trump and his allies pushed officials in those states to replace Biden's duly selected electors with ones who supported him as they advanced claims that his victory had been stolen.

As for Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, it remains unclear whether prosecutors might eventually seek to bring criminal charges.

Legal experts have said damaging testimony from the hearings, including the assertion that he sought to join his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or that he dismissed warnings that many had weapons, gives prosecutors territory to explore. Some have said his overall campaign to cast aside the election results, and his desire to interfere with the congressional certification of the count, could amount to a criminal conspiracy to defraud the the United States.

As Democrats pressure Garland to make a decision, he and his team say their decisions are based on the facts, the evidence and the law. There are other considerations, though, that could conceivably come into play even if prosecutors assemble strong evidence.

Any prosecution of Trump is likely to further inflame tensions in an already deeply polarized country. And if the former president were to soon announce another run for office, a decision to charge him could inject the department deeply into presidential politics.

_____

AT THE CAPITOL:

The committee’s investigation isn’t over, and the panel plans to hold new hearings in September. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chairwoman, says the nine-member panel "has far more evidence to share with the American people and more to gather.”

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said Thursday. “We have considerably more to do."

One major unresolved question is whether the committee will call Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence to testify. Members have debated whether to summon Trump, the main focus of their probe but a witness who has railed against the investigation, denied much of the evidence and whose credibility would be open to attack.

The panel could also invite Pence for closed-door testimony or ask him to answer written questions. Members have debated whether he is needed since many of his closest aides have already testified. His top lawyer at the White House, Greg Jacob, testified at one of the committee’s hearings in June and characterized much of Pence’s thought process during the time when Trump was pressuring him to try and block or delay Biden’s win.

Another timing factor: If Republicans take over the House in November’s midterm elections, the committee is likely to be disbanded in January. Its Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said it will issue a report before the end of the year.

The committee is also expected to weigh in on possible legislative changes to the Electoral Count Act, which governs how a president is certified by Congress. A bipartisan group of senators this week released proposed changes to the law that would clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes. Trump and his allies tried to find loopholes in the law ahead of Jan. 6 as the former president worked to overturn his defeat to Biden. Pence refused to go along.

_____

GEORGIA:

The inquiry that perhaps poses the most immediate peril to Trump is based in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating efforts by the former president to get state officials to undo his election loss by imploring them to “find” votes he — falsely — claimed had been stolen from them.

Willis has said she is contemplating subpoenaing Trump for his testimony, a move that would seek to force him to cooperate with a criminal probe even as he lays the groundwork for another run for office.

Prosecutors have already sought the testimony of several Trump associates, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. They've also advised 16 Georgia Republicans that they are at risk of being indicted. Those Republicans signed a certificate asserting that Trump had won the presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, even though Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors had been certified.

The investigation’s scope includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during that call. “Because we won the state.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has repeatedly described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump could fire thousands of civil servants in a second term, report says

    A second presidential term for Donald Trump could result in the firing of thousands of career government officials, according to a report on Friday, with potential impact extending to the FBI and Pentagon.

  • Man convicted of murdering victim in Memphis motel lobby, DA says

    The defendant is behind held without bond and will be sentenced in August, the DA said.

  • Ukraine and Russia sign deal to allow grain exports from blockaded Black Sea ports amid growing fears of global food catastrophe

    The deal helps developing countries "on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine," a United Nations official said.

  • AP Explains: Jan. 7th video stands out at hearing

    In a gripping moment, the House Jan. 6 committee showed former president Trump refusing to deliver a speech the next day declaring the election was over. (July 22)

  • Are Starbucks and Chipotle union-busting by closing stores?

    Labor history shows that closing stores in the wake of union activity is a classic corporate tactic to quash organizing efforts.

  • UK boosts arms supply to Ukraine with more anti-tank weapons

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds. "Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion," Wallace said in a statement.

  • Bannon’s Lawyers: ‘Maybe’ He Should’ve Testified to Jan. 6 Panel

    REUTERS/Evelyn HocksteinAfter presenting presenting zero witnesses of their own, Steve Bannon’s defense lawyers closed Friday by asking jurors to consider whether the rightwing podcaster really meant to ignore a congressional subpoena—nevermind that Bannon repeatedly celebrated his own defiance at the time on social media.“What was Steve Bannon's intent?” defense attorney Evan Cocoran asked. “Maybe Mr. Bannon should have taken a different route.”Meanwhile, federal prosecutors remained concentrat

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Edging Lower on Disappointing Gasoline Demand

    U.S. gasoline inventories rose 3.5 million barrels last week, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 71,000-barrel rise.

  • Eat, Stay, Love: Check out 18 of our favorite Florida hotel restaurants

    From casual waterfront spots with local bands on stage to fine-dining places with dress codes, these Florida hotels have restaurants worth visiting.

  • Russia’s Donbas Offensive Slows as Ukraine Takes Advantage of Western Arms

    Western weapons deliveries and Ukrainian strikes on Russian arms depots are forcing Russia to largely halt its advance in eastern parts of Ukraine where Moscow seized swaths of territory but is now facing logistical and resupply issues.

  • Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine, British spy chief says

    ASPEN, Colorado (Reuters) -Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was "probably a conservative estimate."

  • Italy will keep supporting Ukraine if right wins vote, says Meloni

    Italy will keep sending arms to Ukraine and back Kyiv in its war against Russia if the conservative bloc wins a forthcoming national election, the head of the most popular party in the alliance has said. The far-right Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, has been one of the few Italian parties that has wholeheartedly endorsed Prime Minister Mario Draghi's decision to ship weapons to Ukraine, even though it was in opposition to his government. By contrast, Meloni's two main allies, the League and Forza Italia, which were both in Draghi's coalition, have been much more ambivalent, reflecting their historically close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Mel B Reveals Her Daughters Can't Identify a Famous Spice Girls Song: 'My Kids Have No Clue'

    Mel B's daughters Madison and Angel mistook a Spice Girls song for two other famous artists in a funny Instagram clip

  • Camilla’s Team Scoffs at Claims She Is the Royal Racist

    Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Sources close to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla hit back Friday at incendiary claims that Camilla Parker Bowles made a joke to Prince Harry asking if his and Meghan’s child could have a “ginger Afro.”The allegations were made by investigative journalist Tom Bower in his new biography of Harry and Meghan, Revenge, Meghan, Harry and

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Sizzling Growth Stock

    Veracyte appears to be an intriguing pick for growth investors to compound their wealth over the long run.

  • Trump slams McConnell as ‘disloyal’ amid Jan. 6 hearings

    Former President Trump on Thursday vented his anger with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during the House select Jan. 6 committee’s hearing, slamming him as a “disloyal sleazebag” despite the recent victories McConnell helped secure for Trump’s legacy. Trump appeared to lose his temper after the Jan. 6 committee played a clip of McConnell’s…

  • UCF professor to help with NASA's James Webb telescope research

    Eight researchers at the University of Central Florida will work with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team to understand the data that's coming back to Earth.

  • NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is a now an avid cyclist

    Reggie Miller is almost a pro cyclist after mountain biking for the past 17 years.

  • Ahead of primetime hearing, Rep. Kinzinger tweets testimony about what Trump was doing during Jan. 6 insurrection

    Before the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday night, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted a video with clips of interviews with Trump administration officials about what the president was doing during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

  • Shania Twain's Not Just a Girl Trailer Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair

    Shania Twain appears to share her thoughts on her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange's alleged infidelity in her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl. Find out more below.