New Jan. 6 revelations
A new report confirms the House Jan. 6 committee received torn-up documents from the Trump administration. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
A new report confirms the House Jan. 6 committee received torn-up documents from the Trump administration. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
Donald Trump says "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.
Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned...
Trump asked Giuliani to call DHS after he rejected a proposal that originated with retired Army colonel Phil Waldron to use the Pentagon for the plan.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.
The former president had a penchant for ripping presidential documents and leaving them for staffers to patch up during his time in office.
"Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state. But no," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.
Readers share their views on police and gun control views; the state of the United States; care at St. Lucie Medical Center; and Democrats' game plan
“I cannot believe I would ever hear this from somebody running for office or in office” in America, said Leahy, who witnessed the violence in the Capitol.
CNN reported on Monday that Marc Short, the former vice president's chief of staff, gave "lengthy" testimony to the panel last week
Former President Donald Trump is under fire - including from some of his most ardent supporters - for his preliminary endorsement of a former State Department spokesperson over a steadfast ally in a Tennessee congressional primary.In an unexpected move last week, Trump threw his support behind Morgan Ortagus, who served as a spokesperson for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and hasn't yet announced a bid to represent Tennessee's 5th...
Greene said Graham "pretends to be a friend to President Trump," adding "aren't we all sick and tired of those kind of 'friends.'"
The National Archives received the papers at the end of the Trump administration and handed them over to lawmakers for their inquiry into the Capitol riot.
The former president was loudly booed during a 2019 World Series Game at Nationals Park, with some attendees chanting "Lock him up!"
Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.
It’s part roadshow and part religious revival, but the show is a grift and the religion being revived is fascism
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—The infamous Wagner Group—run by one of President Putin’s closest associates—is pulling dozens of battle-hardened mercenaries out of Africa to send them to Eastern Europe where Russian forces are threatening Ukraine, The Daily Beast has learned.According to two senior military officers in the Central African Republic (CAR) unprecedented numbers of Wagner mercenaries left the country for Eastern Europe in January and more a
The ex-president said he might pardon the Jan. 6 rioters if elected again. Do Republicans no longer care about the rule of law?
New Zealand defended its border controls after Charlotte Bellis went public with her story.
“By refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party,” Gary Votour said.
The threat to the West from the Chinese government is “more brazen” and damaging than ever before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday night in accusing Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. The speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library amounted to a stinging rebuke of the Chinese government just days before Beijing is set to occupy the global stage by hosting the Winter Olympics. It made clear that even as American foreign policy remains consumed by Russia-Ukraine tensions, the U.S. continues to regard China as its biggest threat to long-term economic security.