Jan. 6 riot caused at least $1.5 million worth of damage to the Capitol, prosecutors say

The Jan. 6 insurrection caused at least $1.5 million worth of damage to the Capitol, prosecutor Mona Sedky said during court proceedings Wednesday, according the Washington Post.

Why it matters: More than 450 people have been charged so far over their alleged participation in the deadly Capitol riot. Prosecutors want some to contribute restitution payments for the damages as part of plea deals, the Post reported.

The $1.5 million estimate is the first time prosecutors have publicly put a figure on the cost of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which left five people dead.

The big picture: Prosecutors involved in the case are "seeking to require restitution of $2,000 in each felony case and $500 in each misdemeanor case," reports the Post.

According to federal law, restitution can be negotiated "pursuant to a plea agreement," and it is possible to divvy up liability among the defendants. However the exact terms under which such an agreement could be reached have not been yet been determined, the Post noted.

The state of play: Paul Allard Hodgkins on Wednesday became the second person to plead guilty to charges stemming from the insurrection.

Hodgkins' attorney asked the judge to waive a "$7,500 to $75,000 fine because his client also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for his share of riot damage to the Capitol," according to the Post.

