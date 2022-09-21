Jan. 6 riot divides Vanderburgh County sheriff candidates during forum

EVANSVILLE — The Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol seeped into the Vanderburgh County sheriff race Tuesday — and the candidates were on opposite sides of the debate.

Republican Jeff Hales and Democrat Noah Robinson were both speaking to the Evansville Rotary Club at Bally’s in front of a crowd of at least 60 when an attendee raised the question.

Asking in the context of the sheriff setting the policy and philosophy of the office, the attendee wanted to know the candidates' reactions to some law enforcement officers' participation in the riot, as well as their thoughts on the U.S. Justice Department’s handling of the cases.

Hales, the first to answer, said he did believe some people acted improperly that day.

“Do I believe it was the whole group? Do I believe it was just a bunch of peace officers that went in to try to cause harm?” he said. “I don’t believe so.”

The retired Evansville Police Department officer said he’s "looked at enough of it" to believe that, at some point, participants were “let in.” After that, they acted improperly, he said.

The fact-checking site Snopes found claims that anyone was simply let in were false. Those claims were perpetuated by a video circulated online where people claimed a U.S. Capitol Police officer was waving past the barricades.

“I would not want any of my deputies to go there and act that way some of those acted,” Hales said.

But he also took issue with the shooting of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt.

Babbitt, of San Diego, was trying to climb through a barricaded door near the House Speaker's Lobby when a Capitol Police officer, later identified as Lt. Michael Byrd, shot and killed her that day.

“There was an innocent woman shot in the head that was not armed,” Hales said. “I know that’s a tough subject that maybe none of you may not know about or whatever. But I guarantee you that was a subject many law enforcement aspects were concerned with.”

Hales said “we haven’t heard much about that.”

Babbitt’s death was covered extensively by national and local news outlets. And according to the Washington D.C. Medical Examiner’s Officer, Babbitt was not shot in the head. But died from a shot to her left shoulder, the Washington Post reported.

"The officer’s actions were consistent with the officer’s training and (U.S. Capitol Police) policies," Capitol police found after an internal investigation. Federal prosecutors decided in April 2021 not to pursue criminal charges in the case.

Later, Hales said he had a "problem with the top tiers of our government."

“I have a problem with the top tiers of the FBI overstepping their boundaries, the IRS overstepping their boundaries and any other high-tier law enforcement agency,” he said. “I think that’s one of the jobs of the sheriff: to make sure they don’t come in here and overstep their bounds.”

Democrat Noah Robinson took a different stance on the role of the sheriff in respect to higher federal law enforcement agencies.

“I think the sheriff has to respect the separation of powers. The sheriff should never overstep and grab power from the judiciary, or grab power from the legislative branch,” he said. “The sheriff’s role is to perform his job as an executive, to set the tone for the agency and to be a leader. And to keep the sheriff’s office as apolitical as possible and not drag in hot-button issues unnecessarily.”

Robinson said he believes the FBI and Justice Department deserve support from the community. Until he can be shown “unequivocally” there was misconduct, he said he supports all law enforcement.

“I don’t try to single folks out that are just trying to do their jobs,” he said.

Regarding Jan. 6 as a whole, Robinson said it was a travesty.

“I believe it was a dark day for this country,” he said. “I was deeply saddened by the fact there were law enforcement officers who participated.”

The candidates will speak at another forum, this one hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville, on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the C.K. Newsome Center.

