Jan. 6 riot participant from Texas sentenced for plotting to blow up Amazon data center

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

A Wichita Falls resident was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday by a judge in the Texas Northern District for plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia.

Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, was arrested in Fort Worth by an undercover FBI agent on April 8 for attempting to obtain an explosive device. The agent gave Pendley a fake device and after Pendley loaded it in his car, the arrest was made, according to a news release from Prerak Shah, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

In June, Pendley pleaded guilty to to the charges. In recorded conversations, Pendley claimed to have been present during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and that he went prepared with a sawed off AR rifle, according to the statement.

Pendley’s main objective for blowing up the Amazon data server was to “anger the oligarchy” and “kill of 70% of the internet,” according to recorded conversations.

Officials who searched Pendley’s residence found an AR-15 with a sawed-off barrel, a pistol painted to look like a toy gun, masks, wigs, notes and flashcards related to the planned attack, according to the release. The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, Wichita Falls Resident Agency and FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-White House presses U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines for staff

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec. 8, four sources told Reuters on Friday. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday to ensure they were working expeditiously to develop and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors, the sources said. Some airline officials had asked the White House to push back the requirements, signed by President Joe Biden last month, until after the busy holiday travel season.

  • French average of new COVID-19 cases drops below 5,000 for first time since mid-July

    The French seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 5,000 again for the first time since July 13, health ministry data released on Friday showed. The ministry reported 4,935 news cases on Friday, taking the total to 7.02 million and the seven-day moving average, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, fell by 135 to 4,967. After the third lockdown in spring, average new daily cases had fallen below 2,000 by the end of June, but a more contagious new variant of the virus sent the infection rate spiking up again to nearly 24,000 by mid-August.

  • Painter stabs dad and son over contract dispute, Texas cops say. It was already paid

    The dad was stabbed in his chest, officials say, and the son was stabbed in his head.

  • US factory growth up in September despite supply woes

    U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month to the highest level since May despite global supply chain disruptions. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 percent in September, 1.2 percentage points above the August level of 59.9 percent. It was the best showing for manufacturing since a reading of 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

  • Daimler's trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways

    Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the truck division as a separate company. The move is intended to give the division, including U.S.-based Freightliner, the freedom to react quickly to changing markets and focus on the new technologies that are transforming the automotive industry. The voting at an online shareholder meeting Friday also means that Stuttgart-based Daimler will rename itself as Mercedes-Benz Group AG as of Feb. 1, 2022.

  • Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

    Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Robertson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday. “I will no longer be the host of the ‘700 Club’ after, I think, 54 years of hosting the program,” Robertson said on the show on Friday, although he vowed to return from time to time, if he’s had a “revelation” he needs to share. Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia.

  • Remembering a relentless publicist, never too proud to beg

    Some 15 years ago, while working on a story about the New York Post's famous Page Six column, I needed some perspective on the gossip industry. Longtime colleague Bill Augustin said the cause was complications of lung cancer.

  • Search for Miya Marcano, 19, escalates with FBI involvement

    The FBI has joined the investigation into the disappearance of a young Florida woman. Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen […] The post Search for Miya Marcano, 19, escalates with FBI involvement appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden administration asks judge to halt strict Texas abortion law

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday urged a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key moment in the ferocious legal fight over abortion access in the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 1 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts. The U.S. Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-announce-civil-rights-case-after-texas-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-09 to try to invalidate it.

  • DOJ and Texas face off in court over restrictive abortion law

    Lawyers from the Justice Department and the state of Texas squared off in court Friday as the Biden administration seeks an order that would halt enforcement of the state's restrictive abortion law. In an overnight filing, DOJ officials accused Texas of mounting a "brazen" effort to enact a law purely designed to obstruct women's right to an abortion while evading all traditional methods of judicial review.

  • Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

    Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation, and asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.

  • Oreo Cakesters Are Coming Back And The Nostalgic Treat Has An All New Flavor

    Oreo Cakesters are finally coming back after 10 years including an all new flavor inspired by Nutter Butter.

  • Tarrant County reports 6 domestic murders so far this year after record number in 2020

    With more people at home in the past year, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson says she’s committed to aggressively prosecuting domestic violence cases.

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

    The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff.

  • Kristi Noem blasts 'total garbage' rumors amid nepotism review and affair allegations

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem denied what she described as "total garbage" and untrue rumors on Wednesday.

  • B.J. Novak Tried to Convince James Gandolfini to Play The Office Boss After Steve Carell's Exit

    Carell played Michael Scott on The Office for seven seasons before his exit in 2011

  • Cary Fukunaga Had to Direct ‘No Time to Die’ Scene Without Knowing How It Fit Into the Story

    "Somehow it all fit together," Fukunaga said.

  • Democrats remain deeply divided but also closer than ever to a deal

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Blue Origin employees say they wouldn't feel safe riding the company's rockets and that it's 'lucky that nothing has happened'

    A letter from 21 current and former Blue Origin employees says the company ignored safety concerns in favor of making the progress Jeff Bezos wants.

  • Georgia says ex-president arrested after returning home

    Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup. The announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia on abuse of power charges and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he was back in the country. Details of the arrest were not immediately clear, but Georgian TV on Friday evening broadcast video of Saakashvili in handcuffs, with a wide smile on his face, being taken into custody by police.