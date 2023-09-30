Jan. 6 rioter accused of assaulting police with cone-like object pleads guilty

A Texas man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riots on Friday, the Department of Justice announced.

Adam Jackson participated in the riots and threw what appeared to be a large cone at law enforcement battling rioters in the tunnels outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutors said Jackson and his brother Brian Jackson attended the riots together and both participated — including taking photos and videos of violence against police. They were arrested after being identified by a distant family member last year, according to court documents.

Brian Jackson was offered a plea agreement earlier this month but has not decided on whether to accept it, according to court filings.

Adam Jackson also attempted to destroy evidence of his involvement in the riots by deleting Facebook posts and messages that detailed his participation in the insurrection and racist remarks, prosecutors claim.

In since-deleted Facebook posts after the insurrection, Jackson shared that the violence of the riots was caused by “Antifa” and Black Lives Matter protesters, often-cited and debunked conspiracy theories. The post also said that former President Trump would attempt a military coup before inauguration day.

“If POTUS doesn’t stop this, [Trump] will be hunted down and arrested along with his entire family by the left. That’s a fact. And with him gone, our country is gone too. He knows this. He’s not going to sit there and do nothing,” the post read, according to prosecutors.

“From now to the 19th is show time, we just don’t know exactly when. So yes, we are in a full blown Military Operation right now to remove the threats and install our President back in power and control the violence in the big cities,” it continued.

Adam Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for February.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with crimes related to the insurrection, the Justice Department said, including about 400 charged with assaulting police officers.

