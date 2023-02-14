Jan. 6 rioter accused of attacking Officer Michael Fanone expected to plead guilty

A Jan. 6 rioter who allegedly used an "electroshock weapon" to assault Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and then bragged about the attack to friends is expected to plead guilty to related charges on Tuesday.

Daniel Rodriguez (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

"Omg I did so much f---ing s--- rn and got away tell you later," Daniel "D.J." Rodriguez, of Fontana, California, wrote in a group chat with other rioters, according to an indictment filed in federal court in Washington. "Tazzzzed the f--- out of the blue."

Rodriguez is charged with eight federal counts, including obstructing an official proceeding; impeding, obstructing, or interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder; and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

His case had been scheduled to go to trial this month.

Another rioter involved in the attack on Fanone, an Iowa man named Kyle Young who had brought his 16-year-old son with him to the Capitol, was sentenced in September to more than seven years in prison.

Rodriguez seen moving the taser toward Fanone. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Prosecutors said Rodriguez and another California man, Edward Badalian, were part of a Telegram group chat called the “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang.” The indictment described the chat as "a platform to advocate violence against certain groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal, or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in the government."

Badalian posted on the chat that he planned to drive to D.C. and said that "we need to violently remove traitors," according to the indictment. Rodriguez posted that he was in: "Congress can hang. I'll do it. Please let us get these people dear God," he wrote. They left Los Angeles for D.C. in a van with other protesters on Jan. 3, prosecutors said.

Badalian told the "chat that he had respirators, masks, snow goggles, knee pads and baseball helmets for the group," the indictment said, adding that they joined up with a "caravan" of other protesters en route.

The pair attended then-President Donald Trump's rally at the Ellipse before heading to the Capitol, and had walkie-talkies to coordinate, the court filing said.

When violence broke out on the Capitol grounds, prosecutors said Rodriguez was in the thick of it. He "threw a flagpole at the police line" and "deployed a fire extinguisher at the officers," the indictment said.

Another rioter gave Rodriguez a stun gun, which he used on Fanone as the crowd surged forward and mobbed the officer. Fanone "subsequently lost consciousness and was later admitted to Washington Hospital Center for treatment for his injuries," the feds said.

Fanone suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury during the attack, and resigned from the police department he had served for 20 years in December 2021.

Badalian has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 27.

At least 985 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and 500 have pleaded guilty, according to information released this month by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com