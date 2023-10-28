Jan. 6 rioter accused of using wooden plank as weapon gets nearly 3 years in prison

A Colorado man who attacked a Capitol Police officer with a wooden plank during the Jan. 6 riots was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday, the Justice Department announced.

Jacob Clark was found guilty in January of obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to multiple misdemeanors for his participation in the riots.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors said that Clark anticipated and looked forward to violence in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6, calling it a “revolt” and remarking that he wanted to “be a part of history.”

During the riots, Clark claimed that he was one of the first people to break down a door and enter the Capitol Building, and later, the Senate chamber.

While inside the building, Clark clashed with Capitol Police, which included hitting an officer over the head with a 2×4 wood plank, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in April 2021 at his Colorado Springs home.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 riots, the Justice Department said, including more than 400 for assaulting police officers.

