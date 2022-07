TheStreet.com

Chick-fil-A has been dominant in fast-food chicken sandwich popularity with just shy of 3,000 restaurants, while Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, owned by Restaurant Brands International , took a bite out of the fast-food chicken market in 2019 with the launch of its popular chicken sandwich and launching the chicken sandwich war. Popeyes created a phenomenon when they debuted their chicken sandwich about three years ago. The sandwich may not have started a craze if it weren't for the Twitter war than ensued with Chick-fil-A, the dominant market holder of the chicken sandwich.