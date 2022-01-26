Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police sentenced to almost four years in prison

Rioters outside of the U.S. Capitol building





A judge on Wednesday sentenced a South Carolina man who allegedly threw objects at police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to nearly four years in prison.

Judge John Bates sentenced Nicholas Languerand to 44 months in prison for "assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

Languerand has been detained since April, and the nine months he has already served behind bars will count toward his sentence, The Post and Courier reported.

He was not given bail as a result of his dedication to far-right conspiracy theories, history of threats and violence and inclination to act in a dangerous manner on his political beliefs, the newspaper added.

In November, Languerand, 26, pleaded guilty to "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon," a felony charge, the district attorney's office said in its release.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice said that he threw dangerous objects at officers and "took possession of a police riot shield, struck it against the ground, and then held it in front of him as he confronted police."

As part of his plea, he will pay $2,000 in restitution. He will also serve two years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence in addition to serving 60 hours of community service.

In the year since the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, more than 725 people have been arrested in connection to the attack. More than 225 of those people have been charged with "assaulting or impeding law enforcement."