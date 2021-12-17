Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet





A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla., was part of the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6 and threw a wooden plank at U.S. Capitol Police officers as well as at D.C. Metropolitan officers. Palmer was dubbed #FloridaFlagJacket by online sleuths investigating the Capitol attack, per HuffPost.

Palmer pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and his original plea agreement called for a sentencing range of 46 to 57 months.

However, after pleading guilty, the prosecutors said Palmer attempted to lie in an online fundraising and said he did "go on the defense and throw a fire extinguisher at the police" after being shot with rubber bullets and tear gas, per the Post.

The U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan agreed with the prosecution that his lie implied a failure to accept responsibility for his actions, and imposed a 63-month sentence, the report added.

In a letter to Chutkan ahead of his sentencing, Palmer claimed that he recognized that "Trump supporters were lied to" by former President Trump and people acting on his behalf.

Palmer told Chutkan in court on Friday he was "really, really ashamed of what I did" and that he would "never, ever, ever" go to a political rally again, according to the Huffington Post.

The DOJ said in October that Palmer was at "the front line of rioters confronting the officers."