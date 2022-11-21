Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts

4
Ryan J. Reilly and Daniel Barnes
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked on two others, including whether she aided and abetted the theft of a laptop in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Williams, a follower of the "Groyper" movement, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, filming rioters breaking into the building, then encouraged members of the mob up a set of stairs toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. She also pushed up against cops and tried to organize other rioters inside the Capitol rotunda.

Williams had faced a total of eight charges: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, resisting and impeding officers, aiding and abetting theft of government property, and four misdemeanors.

Jurors found her guilty of civil disorder, resisting and impeding officers, and four other misdemeanors. But they deadlocked on obstruction of an official proceeding — a charge which would have carried the lengthiest potential sentence — and the charge of aiding and abetting the theft of Pelosi's laptop.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she had "no confidence whatsoever" that Williams had respect for the rule of law, and granted a government request for Williams to be detained until her sentencing.

"The defendant will be remanded," Jackson said.

Williams, who showed little emotion when the jury returned its verdict, was clearly upset by Jackson's decision to lock her up. As she was taken into custody, Williams, who was wearing an outfit that resembled a school uniform, removed her tie and gave her pink purse to her lawyer, who handed it to a male companion in the court gallery. “F---,” Williams appeared to mouth to the man. “I’m sorry.”

Riley Williams at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney's Office)
Riley Williams at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Most of Williams’ actions weren’t really in dispute. But the government and defense differed on what charges Williams was guilty of. Her defense attorney conceded to the jury that Williams was guilty of two misdemeanor charges she faced, but argued that she did not assist in the theft of Pelosi’s laptop by verbally urging others to take the laptop and telling a man to use gloves when he handled it.

Prosecutors had extensive evidence of Williams inside the Capitol, including photos that show her pushing other rioters toward a police line and pushing against police officers herself. They also had evidence of her online communications, where she bragged about her activities on Jan. 6.

After leaving the Capitol that day, Williams climbed on top of a police vehicle parked on the east side of the building.

Riley Williams at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney's Office)
Riley Williams at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Williams' federal public defenders argued that while Williams had "distasteful” beliefs, she came to D.C. with nothing but her “cell phone and her fuzzy zebra bag," and that Williams bragged about her acts because she "wanted to be somebody."

About 900 people have been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack, with hundreds more arrests in the works. The Justice Department is pressing Congress for more funds to help bring Capitol attack cases to fruition.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office in Jan. 6 attack

    A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley June Williams was found guilty of six federal counts, including civil disorder. The jury also failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.

  • Guilty: Capitol rioter who breached Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was convicted at trial

    A Capitol rioter who joined the mob that breached House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was ordered held behind bars as she awaits sentencing.

  • Harrisburg woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office in Jan. 6 attack

    A Harrisburg woman was convicted Monday of six federal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • GOP sees slight Latino vote gains, painful candidate losses

    Republicans had placed hopes on a roster of Latina candidates around the country as they looked to make gains with Latino voters in a midterm election that some had predicted would yield sweeping GOP victories. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats, according to a tally by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.

  • Isaiah Wynn limited, David Andrews out on Monday’s injury report

    The Patriots lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets, but they estimated that one of them would have been able to practice on Monday. There was no actual practice session for the Patriots because they are playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. If the team had practiced, they [more]

  • 'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40

    Peter O’Toole was famed for his commanding, Oscar-nominated turns. Mark Linn-Baker was a fledgling stage actor. Richard Benjamin, who’d made a leading-man splash in “Portnoy’s Complaint” and “Westworld,” had a few TV directing credits.

  • Trump news - live: Manhattan DA resumes Stormy Daniels hush money probe as Elon Musk unbans conservatives

    Former president says he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter

  • Two Bartenders, Two Club Patrons Identified as Victims of Drag Show Massacre

    Jessi Hazelwood/FacebookAlthough Colorado authorities on Sunday evening had yet to identify the victims of a mass shooting in an LGBTQ nightclub, friends and family of two bartenders and two club patrons reportedly killed by gunfire came forward to remember them and mourn their loss.Ashley Paugh, a married mom with an 11-year-old daughter, was gunned down as she was on a day trip with a female friend to Colorado Springs from La Junta, about two hours away, her sister told NBC News. Paugh, 35, wa

  • Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. In the Times story, Rev. Rob Schenck said he learned the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case weeks before the decision was made public. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation.

  • Georgia appeals decision allowing early voting this Saturday in Senate runoff

    Georgia on Monday appealed a judge’s decision allowing early voting in the state’s Senate runoff election this coming Saturday. A state trial court ruled last week that a Georgia law preventing early voting on a Saturday immediately following a legal holiday did not apply to runoff elections, and the state’s attorney general’s office has now…

  • Good times to end; funding for TK-12, community colleges to drop next year, LAO predicts

    After years of record-high education funding, California is now projecting a $2.6 billion deficit for schools and community colleges starting in July.

  • Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” said Brown, who is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

  • This keto stuffing is actually delicious and easy for Thanksgiving

    This savory keto stuffing makes a great low-carb side dish for almost any meal, in any season.

  • Stocks could get a choppy ride with this flavor of divided government

    Investors and business leaders often look forward to periods of divided government but not all forms of gridlock are created equal.

  • An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede

    The Republican Maricopa County election official has stood by the results as Kari Lake and others point to long lines and issues with ballot printers.

  • 2022 L.A. Auto Show Editors' Picks

    The L.A. Auto Show grew in the number of debuts this year, and so we're back to picking our favorites. Electric and hybrid powertrains led the pack.

  • U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was vital the 15-member Security Council respond with one voice and reiterated U.S. charges that China and Russia were "emboldening" Pyongyang by blocking council action. "These two members' blatant obstructionism puts the Northeast Asian region, and entire world, at risk," she told a Council meeting Washington called to discuss Friday's test.

  • Brett Favre helped an experimental drug maker get $2M in welfare money. Experts doubt the drug can work.

    There is no evidence an experimental drug promoted by Brett Favre does anything to treat concussions in humans, according to a review of claims by the company.

  • Lawyer: Driver in sheriff's academy crash fell asleep

    The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Gutierrez was on his way to his job as an electrical engineer at a solar panel company when he fell asleep. Authorities have said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m.

  • Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

    Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said […]