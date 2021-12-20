Jan. 6 rioter gets nearly 4 years in prison for assaulting cop

Devlyn Thompson of Seattle was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: The 28-year-old is the second Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The first, Robert Palmer, received a 63-month sentence last week.

What they're saying: Ahead of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that Thompson "didn't just come up and sock a guy in the face," adding that he was "shoving and pushing ... and participating in this riot for hours," per CNN.

"Thompson is not a typical January 6 defendant," Elizabeth Kelley, Thompson's attorney, wrote in a memorandum. "His understanding of the events ... was severely impacted and distorted by his diagnosed condition of autism spectrum disorder."

"Autism is not and should not be an excuse for bad behavior, but rather it should be considered when a person's individual culpability and degree of social understanding is called into question."

The backdrop: Thompson reportedly assisted in throwing a large speaker at the front line of officers at the Capitol and later picked up and swung a metal baton toward a police officer, according to the Department of Justice.

Thompson spent nearly three hours at the grounds of the Capitol before retreating, according to CNN.

