Jan. 6 rioter shouts ‘Trump won!’ after being sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Jan. 6 rioter who attacked a police officer with a Taser was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez, who was part of the notorious assault on Metro cop Michael Fanone, shouted “Trump won!” as he was led out of the courtroom at the end of his hearing.

Rioters hauled Fanone out of the police line while he was defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 from a horde of Donald Trump supporters. Rodriguez was part of the group, and when another man handed him a stun gun, he drove it into Fanone’s neck and shocked him repeatedly.

Fanone was then overpowered and beaten by other Trump supporters outside the Capitol. He suffered a heart attack before he was taken back behind the police line.

“Some guys started getting a hold of my gun and they were screaming out, you know, ‘Kill him with his own gun,’” Fanone said in a January 2021 interview.

Rodriguez bragged about his actions in a private chat with fellow rioters.

“Omg I did so much f---ing s--- [right now] and got away,” he wrote in the channel. “Tazzed the f--- out of the blue.”

Rodriguez was arrested in March 2021. He pleaded guilty to four charges in February 2023, including assaulting a police officer and conspiracy.

Prosecutors argued for a 14-year prison sentence for Rodriguez, while his defense attorneys wanted five years and five months. Judge Amy Berman Jackson went with 12 years and seven months, the third-longest given to any Capitol rioter.

“I don’t give a s--- about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist to me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said at the hearing, according to NBC News. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded — eroded by the attacks directed at me and my family by supporters of Donald Trump and the right-wing media.”

With News Wire Services