Jan. 6 rioter who stole shield, assaulted police sentenced to almost 3 years in prison

A New York man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol and attacking a police officer was sentenced to two years and nine months of prison on Friday, the Justice Department announced.

Jonathan Munafo pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police in April. He was also given 3 additional years of probation and forced to pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to prosecutors, Munafo joined rioters in attempting to enter the Capitol building during the insurrection, and fighting with Capitol Police in one of the building’s tunnel entrances.

He later attempted to scale one of the building’s walls and smashed outside office windows with a flag pole. Prosecutors also accused him of getting into a fight with a Capitol Police officer, punching him twice and ripping away his riot shield.

Munafo was identified by members of the public and arrested in Orlando just a few months after the riots.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with Jan. 6-related federal crimes, the Justice Department said, with nearly 400 charged with assaulting police officers.

Over 650 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds of them getting a term of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.

