Jan. 6 rioter who wanted Pelosi brought out to mob is sentenced to 2 years

A Pennsylvania woman who went into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi be brought out to the mob was sentenced to more than two years in prison Tuesday, officials said.

Pauline Bauer, 55, was recorded shouting “bring her out here” and “we’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here” near the House speaker’s office during the 2021 attack, according to court documents.

Bauer was sentenced to 27 months in prison, or two years and three months, the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

FILE - This image from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video and contained in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant for Pauline Bauer, pointing second to left, taken in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP file)

She was convicted at a bench trial — meaning before a judge rather than a jury — in January on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building and other counts.

An attorney listed as representing her did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Bauer was part of a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was formally counting the electoral votes affirming Trump’s loss.

Trump and his supporters had spread lies about the 2020 election, and Trump falsely said that then-Vice President Mike Pence could halt the proceedings. Pence refused, saying he had no authority to do so.

Bauer had also pushed a Washington police officer during a confrontation and was physically removed from the area by officers in riot gear, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Bauer’s attorney argued for a period of supervision without additional imprisonment, writing in a sentencing memorandum that she regrets and takes responsibility for her actions and poses no threat to society.

Prosecutors sought 78 months in prison, or 6½ years, according to the government’s sentencing memo.

They argued that Bauer threatened to kill Pelosi of California, the Democratic House speaker at the time, yelling “They’re criminals. They need to hang,” and threatening to hang Pelosi by name.

In addition to the prison time, Bauer was sentenced to 24 months' supervised release and a $2,000 fine, the U.S. attorney's office said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com