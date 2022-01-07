Jan. 6 Rioters With NY Ties + COVID Shuts Down County Jail
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — There was a lot of news around the Hudson Valley over the past week.
In case you missed any of it, here are some of the most-read stories from the region's 24 news sites.
Proud Boys, Families, Angry Men Among NY's Accused Jan. 6 Rioters
» Coronavirus News
Dutchess County Jail Shuts Down Because Of Coronavirus Infections
New Rochelle Mayor Confirms He Has COVID-19 And Is Isolating
Pfizer Boosters For Kids 12-15: What NY Parents Need To Know
This article originally appeared on the Peekskill-Cortlandt Patch